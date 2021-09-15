Erweiterte Funktionen



15.09.21 11:02
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch



^


Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,


die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden


Personen



15.09.2021 / 11:02


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



/



PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15 September 2021



1. Details of the person discharging


managerial responsibilities/person closely


associated


Name Federico Barredo


Ardanza



2. Reason for the notification


Position / status Vice President of


Aluminium Salt Slags


Recycling Services


and Member of the


Senior Management


Initial notification / amendment Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission


allowance market participant, auction


platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


Name Befesa S.A.


LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61



4. Details of the transaction(s) section


to be repeated for (i) each type of


instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;


(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where


transactions have been conducted


Description of the financial instrument, Shares


type of instrument


Identification code7 LU1704650164


Nature of the transaction Sale of shares


Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share V-


o-


l-


u-


m-


e


EUR71.00 3,500


Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume 3,500 shares


- Price EUR71.00 per share


Date of the transaction 14 September 2021


Place of the transaction XETRA


Company information


Befesa S.A.


46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte


L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez



Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



15.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



70169 15.09.2021



°






Bitte warten...