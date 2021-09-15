DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,
die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden
Personen
15.09.2021 / 11:02
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
/
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15 September 2021
1. Details of the person discharging
managerial responsibilities/person closely
associated
Name Federico Barredo
Ardanza
2. Reason for the notification
Position / status Vice President of
Aluminium Salt Slags
Recycling Services
and Member of the
Senior Management
Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Befesa S.A.
LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
4. Details of the transaction(s) section
to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, Shares
type of instrument
Identification code7 LU1704650164
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share V-
o-
l-
u-
m-
e
EUR71.00 3,500
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 3,500 shares
- Price EUR71.00 per share
Date of the transaction 14 September 2021
Place of the transaction XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
