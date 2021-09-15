DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,

die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden

Personen

15.09.2021 / 11:02

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15 September 2021

1. Details of the person discharging

managerial responsibilities/person closely

associated

Name Federico Barredo

Ardanza

2. Reason for the notification

Position / status Vice President of

Aluminium Salt Slags

Recycling Services

and Member of the

Senior Management

Initial notification / amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name Befesa S.A.

LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

4. Details of the transaction(s) section

to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, Shares

type of instrument

Identification code7 LU1704650164

Nature of the transaction Sale of shares

Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share V-

o-

l-

u-

m-

e

EUR71.00 3,500

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 3,500 shares

- Price EUR71.00 per share

Date of the transaction 14 September 2021

Place of the transaction XETRA

Company information

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte

L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

