DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,

die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden

Personen

01.07.2021 / 08:59

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 July 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

a Name Helmut

Wieser

2. Reason for the notification

a Position / status Member

of the

Board of

Direc-

tors

b Initial notification / amendment Initial

notifica-

tion

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a Name Befesa

S.A.

b LEI 222100VX-

GA8L6J4Z-

WG61

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares

instrument

Identification code7 LU170465-

0164

b Nature of the transaction Purchase

of

shares

c Price(s) and volume(s) Price V-

per o-

share l-

u-

m-

e

EUR57.9- 803

0

d Aggregated information

- 803 shares

Aggre-

gated

volu-

me

- EUR57.90 per share

Price

e Date of the transaction 17 June

2021

f Place of the transaction XETRA

Company information

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte

L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.befesa.com

69372 01.07.2021

