DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 July 2021
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a Name Helmut
Wieser
2. Reason for the notification
a Position / status Member
of the
Board of
Direc-
tors
b Initial notification / amendment Initial
notifica-
tion
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a Name Befesa
S.A.
b LEI 222100VX-
GA8L6J4Z-
WG61
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares
instrument
Identification code7 LU170465-
0164
b Nature of the transaction Purchase
of
shares
c Price(s) and volume(s) Price V-
per o-
share l-
u-
m-
e
EUR57.9- 803
0
d Aggregated information
- 803 shares
Aggre-
gated
volu-
me
- EUR57.90 per share
Price
e Date of the transaction 17 June
2021
f Place of the transaction XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
69372 01.07.2021
°
