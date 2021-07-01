DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,


die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden


Personen



01.07.2021 / 08:59


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



/



PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1 July 2021



1. Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


a Name Helmut


Wieser



2. Reason for the notification


a Position / status Member


of the


Board of


Direc-


tors


b Initial notification / amendment Initial


notifica-


tion



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market


participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction


monitor


a Name Befesa


S.A.


b LEI 222100VX-


GA8L6J4Z-


WG61



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated


for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of


transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place


where transactions have been conducted


a Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares


instrument


Identification code7 LU170465-


0164


b Nature of the transaction Purchase


of


shares


c Price(s) and volume(s) Price V-


per o-


share l-


u-


m-


e


EUR57.9- 803


0


d Aggregated information


- 803 shares


Aggre-


gated


volu-


me


- EUR57.90 per share


Price


e Date of the transaction 17 June


2021


f Place of the transaction XETRA


Company information


Befesa S.A.


46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte


L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164



Contact: Rafael Pérez



Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



01.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



69372 01.07.2021



°






Bitte warten...