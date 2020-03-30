DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,

die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden

Personen

30.03.2020 / 17:14

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30 March 2020

1. Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Wolf Uwe

Lehmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief

Financial

Officer and

Member of the

Board of

Directors

b) Initial notification / amendment Initial

notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Befesa S.A.

b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J-

4ZWG61

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type Shares

of instrument

Identification code7 LU1704650164

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of

shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price per V-

share o-

l-

u-

m-

e

EUR25.- 3,500

00

d) Aggregated information

- 3,500 shares

Ag-

gre-

ga-

ted

volu-

me

- EUR25.00 per share

Pri-

ce

e) Date of the transaction 30 March 2020

f) Place of the transaction Frankfurt

Stock Exchange

Company information

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte

L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.befesa.com

