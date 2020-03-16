Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Befesa":

DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch

Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,

die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden

Personen

16.03.2020 / 17:48

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16 March 2020

1. Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Georg

Graf von

Walder-

see

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Member

of the

Board of

Direc-

tors

b) Initial notification / amendment Initial

notifica-

tion

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a) Name Befesa

S.A.

b) LEI 222100VX-

GA8L6J4Z-

WG61

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares

instrument

Identification code7 LU170465-

0164

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase

of

shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volu-

per me

share

EUR25.6- 1,000

0

EUR25.60 1,000

EUR25.60 1,000

EUR25.60 1,000

d) Aggregated information

- 4,000 shares

Aggre-

gated

volu-

me

- EUR25.60 per share

Price

e) Date of the transaction 13 March

2020

f) Place of the transaction Frank-

furt

Stock

Exchange

Company information

Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte

L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.

46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

1330 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.befesa.com

58013 16.03.2020

