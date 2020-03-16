DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
16.03.20 17:49
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch
^
Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,
die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden
Personen
16.03.2020 / 17:48
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
/
PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16 March 2020
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Georg
Graf von
Walder-
see
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Member
of the
Board of
Direc-
tors
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial
notifica-
tion
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name Befesa
S.A.
b) LEI 222100VX-
GA8L6J4Z-
WG61
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares
instrument
Identification code7 LU170465-
0164
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
of
shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volu-
per me
share
EUR25.6- 1,000
0
EUR25.60 1,000
EUR25.60 1,000
EUR25.60 1,000
d) Aggregated information
- 4,000 shares
Aggre-
gated
volu-
me
- EUR25.60 per share
Price
e) Date of the transaction 13 March
2020
f) Place of the transaction Frank-
furt
Stock
Exchange
Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
58013 16.03.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,60 €
|26,65 €
|-1,05 €
|-3,94%
|16.03./19:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1704650164
|A2H5Z1
|40,55 €
|24,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,60 €
|-3,94%
|17:20
|Stuttgart
|24,95 €
|+3,31%
|09:44
|Hamburg
|24,80 €
|+2,27%
|08:09
|Hannover
|24,80 €
|+2,27%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|24,20 €
|-0,62%
|08:21
|München
|25,20 €
|-1,75%
|08:00
|Xetra
|25,25 €
|-2,88%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|24,80 €
|-3,13%
|10:26
|Berlin
|24,80 €
|-3,50%
|08:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9
|Befesa zeichnen...?
|06.06.19