DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)




16.03.20 17:49
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: Befesa S.A. deutsch



^


Befesa S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen,


die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden


Personen



16.03.2020 / 17:48


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



/



PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16 March 2020



1. Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


a) Name Georg


Graf von


Walder-


see



2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status Member


of the


Board of


Direc-


tors


b) Initial notification / amendment Initial


notifica-


tion



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market


participant, auction platform, auctioneer or


auction monitor


a) Name Befesa


S.A.


b) LEI 222100VX-


GA8L6J4Z-


WG61



4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be


repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)


each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and


(iv) each place where transactions have been


conducted


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares


instrument


Identification code7 LU170465-


0164


b) Nature of the transaction Purchase


of


shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volu-


per me


share


EUR25.6- 1,000


0


EUR25.60 1,000


EUR25.60 1,000


EUR25.60 1,000


d) Aggregated information


- 4,000 shares


Aggre-


gated


volu-


me


- EUR25.60 per share


Price


e) Date of the transaction 13 March


2020


f) Place of the transaction Frank-


furt


Stock


Exchange


Company information


Befesa S.A.


46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte


L 1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 ISIN: LU1704650164




Contact: Rafael Pérez



Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.


46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte


1330 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.befesa.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



58013 16.03.2020



°






