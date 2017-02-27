DGAP-DD: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.02.2017 / 11:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Sue Last name(s): Rataj


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


549300J4U55H3WP1XT59


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: US0727303028


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 111.16 USD 31124.80 USD


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 111.1600 USD 31124.8000 USD


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 51373 Leverkusen Germany Internet: www.bayer.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33147 27.02.2017



Bitte warten...