DGAP-DD: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (english)




27.02.17 11:37
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.02.2017 / 11:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Klaus Last name(s): Sturany


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


549300J4U55H3WP1XT59


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000BAY0017


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 107.3152 EUR 59999.9283 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 107.3152 EUR 59999.9283 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 51373 Leverkusen Germany Internet: www.bayer.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33115 27.02.2017



Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,00 € 63,84 € 0,16 € +0,25% 27.02./13:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000121972 860180 69,32 € 49,55 €
Werte im Artikel
64,00 plus
+0,25%
104,35 plus
+0,10%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		64,00 € +0,25%  12:49
Stuttgart 64,00 € +0,23%  09:28
Berlin 64,06 € +0,13%  08:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 68,86 $ -0,43%  23.02.17
Frankfurt 63,821 € -0,44%  10:31
Hamburg 63,91 € -0,65%  08:07
Hannover 63,91 € -0,65%  08:07
München 63,96 € -0,70%  08:00
Düsseldorf 64,12 € -0,80%  08:24
  = Realtime
