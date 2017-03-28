DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG (english)
28.03.17 11:30
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.03.2017 / 11:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Baader Bank AG
b) LEI
529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005088108
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 1.787825 EUR 3575.65 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 1.7878 EUR 3575.6500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-24; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Internet: www.baaderbank.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33977 28.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,797 €
|1,701 €
|0,096 €
|+5,64%
|28.03./12:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005088108
|508810
|2,44 €
|1,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,726 €
|0,00%
|27.03.17
|Xetra
|1,797 €
|+5,64%
|09:04
|Berlin
|1,75 €
|+2,88%
|12:43
|Stuttgart
|1,712 €
|+0,41%
|09:15
|Hamburg
|1,693 €
|-0,53%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|1,712 €
|-1,33%
|09:15
|München
|1,693 €
|-1,57%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|1,721 €
|-2,16%
|08:07
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|372
|Baader das eigenkapitalstärkste .
|15.12.16
|1
|Baader Bank nachkaufen!
|27.01.11
|19
|Was haltet Ihr von BAADER B.
|06.12.09
|6
|@Baader
|16.04.07
|153
|Baader - reif für ne Rally?
|13.07.06