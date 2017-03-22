DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.03.2017 / 10:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Riedel


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Baader Bank AG


b) LEI


529900JFOPPEDUR61H13


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005088108


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 1.7500 EUR 5260.71 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 1.7500 EUR 5260.7100 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



22.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Internet: www.baaderbank.de




