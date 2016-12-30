Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ahlers":
 Aktien    


DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG (english)




30.12.16 16:04
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Ahlers AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.12.2016 / 15:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Stella A. Last name(s): Ahlers Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Ahlers AG


b) LEI


529900W4D172NXB8WQ23


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005009732


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 6.68 EUR 6680.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 6.6800 EUR 6680.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Frankfurt am Main MIC: XFRA



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Ahlers AG Elverdisser Straße 313 32052 Herford Germany Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32101 30.12.2016



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,969 € 6,95 € 0,019 € +0,27% 30.12./13:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005009708 500970 8,10 € 6,12 €
Werte im Artikel
6,73 plus
+1,52%
6,97 plus
+0,27%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 7,00 € +3,40%  09:42
Berlin 6,77 € +1,36%  13:55
Frankfurt 6,969 € +0,27%  13:54
Stuttgart 6,71 € -0,59%  13:30
München 6,71 € -1,32%  13:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Reduzierte Auslieferungen nach. 17.08.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...