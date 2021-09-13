Erweiterte Funktionen



13.09.21 09:30
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.

A. deutsch



Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von


Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen


stehenden Personen



13.09.2021 / 09:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Details of the person discharging managerial


responsibilities/person closely associated


a) Name1 Sven-Chris-


tian Frank


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position/status2 Chief Legal Officer


b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market


participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction


monitor


a) Name4 Adler


Group


S.A.


b) LEI5 391200OYY-


FJ3DWAMEC-


69


4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be


repeated for (i) each type of instrument;


(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each


date; and (iv) each place where transactions


have been conducted


a) Description of the financial instrument, share


type of instrument6


Iden- ISIN: LU1250154413


tifi-


cati-


on


code7


b) Nature of the transaction8 acquisi-


tion (of


shares)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)


20,22 2.400


EUR


d) Aggregated information


- 2.400


Aggre-


gated


volu-


me10


- 20,22 EUR


Pri-


ce11


e) Date of the transaction12 10


Septem-


ber 2021


f) Place of transaction13 XETRA


1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal


persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the


register where it is incorporated, if applicable.


2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position


occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market


participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be


indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.


For persons closely accociated:



* An indication that the notification concerns a person closely


associated with a person



discharging managerial responsibilities;



* Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial


responsibilities.


3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to


prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this


notification is amending.


4 Full name of the entity


5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.


6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:



* a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument


linked to a share or a debt instrument;



* an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission


allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.


7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014


of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to


regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No


600/2014.


8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the


type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission


Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article


19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.


Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall


be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a


share option programme.


9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases,


sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or


emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place


of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be


reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above,


inserting as many lines as needed.


Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where


applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined


under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to


regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No


600/2014.


10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these


transactions:



* relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;



* are of the same nature;



* are executed on the same day; and



* are executed on the same place of transaction.



Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the


quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament


and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for


the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.


11 Price information:



* In case of a single transaction, the price of the single


transaction;



* In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the


weighted average price of



the aggregated transactions.


Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the


price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament


and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for


the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No


600/2014.


12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified


transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.


13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic


internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union


where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent


authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,


or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned


venues, please mention


'outside a trading venue'.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



13.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



70154 13.09.2021



°






