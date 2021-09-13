DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.



A. deutsch

^

Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von

Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen

stehenden Personen

13.09.2021 / 09:30

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial

responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1 Sven-Chris-

tian Frank

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status2 Chief Legal Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a) Name4 Adler

Group

S.A.

b) LEI5 391200OYY-

FJ3DWAMEC-

69

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be

repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each

date; and (iv) each place where transactions

have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, share

type of instrument6

Iden- ISIN: LU1250154413

tifi-

cati-

on

code7

b) Nature of the transaction8 acquisi-

tion (of

shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)

20,22 2.400

EUR

d) Aggregated information

- 2.400

Aggre-

gated

volu-

me10

- 20,22 EUR

Pri-

ce11

e) Date of the transaction12 10

Septem-

ber 2021

f) Place of transaction13 XETRA

1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal

persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the

register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position

occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market

participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be

indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely accociated:

* An indication that the notification concerns a person closely

associated with a person

discharging managerial responsibilities;

* Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial

responsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to

prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this

notification is amending.

4 Full name of the entity

5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

* a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument

linked to a share or a debt instrument;

* an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission

allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated

Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014

of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to

regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to

competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No

600/2014.

8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the

type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article

19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall

be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a

share option programme.

9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases,

sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or

emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place

of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be

reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above,

inserting as many lines as needed.

Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where

applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined

under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No

600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to

regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to

competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No

600/2014.

10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these

transactions:

* relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;

* are of the same nature;

* are executed on the same day; and

* are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the

quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament

and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for

the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

* In case of a single transaction, the price of the single

transaction;

* In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the

weighted average price of

the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the

price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament

and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for

the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No

600/2014.

12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified

transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic

internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union

where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission

Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory

technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent

authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,

or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned

venues, please mention

'outside a trading venue'.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

13.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.adler-group.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

70154 13.09.2021

°