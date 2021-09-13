DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)
13.09.21 09:30
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.
A. deutsch
^
Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von
Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen
stehenden Personen
13.09.2021 / 09:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Sven-Chris-
tian Frank
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Chief Legal Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name4 Adler
Group
S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OYY-
FJ3DWAMEC-
69
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be
repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each
date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, share
type of instrument6
Iden- ISIN: LU1250154413
tifi-
cati-
on
code7
b) Nature of the transaction8 acquisi-
tion (of
shares)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
20,22 2.400
EUR
d) Aggregated information
- 2.400
Aggre-
gated
volu-
me10
- 20,22 EUR
Pri-
ce11
e) Date of the transaction12 10
Septem-
ber 2021
f) Place of transaction13 XETRA
1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal
persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the
register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position
occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market
participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be
indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely accociated:
* An indication that the notification concerns a person closely
associated with a person
discharging managerial responsibilities;
* Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial
responsibilities.
3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to
prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this
notification is amending.
4 Full name of the entity
5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
* a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument
linked to a share or a debt instrument;
* an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission
allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated
Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014
of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to
regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No
600/2014.
8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the
type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article
19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall
be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a
share option programme.
9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases,
sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or
emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place
of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be
reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above,
inserting as many lines as needed.
Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where
applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined
under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No
600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to
regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No
600/2014.
10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these
transactions:
* relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
* are of the same nature;
* are executed on the same day; and
* are executed on the same place of transaction.
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the
quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament
and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for
the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
11 Price information:
* In case of a single transaction, the price of the single
transaction;
* In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the
weighted average price of
the aggregated transactions.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the
price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament
and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for
the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No
600/2014.
12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified
transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic
internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union
where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory
technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,
or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned
venues, please mention
'outside a trading venue'.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
70154 13.09.2021
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,86 €
|19,68 €
|0,18 €
|+0,91%
|13.09./10:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1250154413
|A14U78
|29,72 €
|19,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,87 €
|+0,46%
|10:20
|Xetra
|19,86 €
|+0,91%
|10:28
|Stuttgart
|19,88 €
|+0,81%
|10:30
|Düsseldorf
|19,85 €
|+0,71%
|10:30
|München
|19,86 €
|-0,70%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|19,52 €
|-2,98%
|09:18
|Berlin
|19,42 €
|-3,00%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|19,61 €
|-3,02%
|09:32
|Hannover
|19,46 €
|-3,28%
|08:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|646
|ADO Properties S.A.
|08:57
|2
|Schadensersatzansprüche ADO .
|24.04.21
|Löschung
|09.10.17