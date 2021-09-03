Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)




03.09.21 07:00
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.

A. deutsch



^


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging


managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.09.2021 / 07:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification and public


disclosure of transactions


by persons discharging


managerial


responsibilities and


persons closely associated


with them



1. Details of the person


discharging managerial


responsibilities/person


closely associated


a) Name1 Maximili-


an


Riene-


cker



2. Reason for the


notification


a) Position/status2 Co-CEO


b) Initial initial


notification/Amendment3 notifica-


tion



3. Details of the issuer,


emission allowance


market participant,


auction platform,


auctioneer or auction


monitor


a) Name4 Adler


Group


S.A.


b) LEI5 391200OY-


YFJ3DWAM-


EC69



4. Details of the


transaction(s): section


to be repeated for (i)


each type of


instrument; (ii) each


type of transaction;


(iii) each date; and


(iv) each place where


transactions have been


conducted


a) Description of the share


financial instrument,


type of instrument6


Identification code7 ISIN:


LU125015-


4413


b) Nature of the acquisi-


transaction8 tion (of


shares)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)


21,38 EUR 720


21,40 EUR 265


21,36 EUR 15


21,38 EUR 500


21,42 EUR 379


21,40 EUR 121


21,48 EUR 480


21,46 EUR 20


21,40 EUR 204


21,38 EUR 296


21,40 EUR 434


21,42 EUR 55


21,38 EUR 11


21,42 EUR 1.552


21,40 EUR 547


21,34 EUR 687


21,38 EUR 1.671


21,36 EUR 305


21,32 EUR 238


21,38 EUR 283


21,36 EUR 295


21,34 EUR 422


d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume10 9.500


- Price11 21,39 EUR


e) Date of the 2


transaction12 Septem-


ber 2021


f) Place of transaction13 XETRA


1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal


persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the


register where it is incorporated, if applicable.


2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position


occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market


participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be


indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.


For persons closely accociated:


- An indication that the notification concerns a person closely


associated with a person


discharging managerial responsibilities;


- Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial


responsibilities.


3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to


prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this


notification is amending.


4 Full name of the entity


5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.


6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:


- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument


linked to a share or a debt instrument;


- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission


allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.


7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical


standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities


adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.


8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the


type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission


Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article


19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.


Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall


be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a


share option programme.


9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases,


sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or


emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place


of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be


reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above,


inserting as many lines as needed.


Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where


applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined


under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to


regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No


600/2014.


10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these


transactions:


- relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;


- are of the same nature;


- are executed on the same day; and


- are executed on the same place of transaction.


Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the


quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament


and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for


the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.


11 Price information:


- In case of a single transaction, the price of the single


transaction;


- In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the


weighted average price of


the aggregated transactions.


Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the


price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament


and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for


the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under


Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.


12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified


transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.


13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic


internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union


where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent


authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,


or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned


venues, please mention


'outside a trading venue'.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



03.09.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



70079 03.09.2021



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock spendiert Gratisaktien
Neuer 720% Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Lithium ($NRM.V)

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Adler Group


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,36 € 21,14 € 0,22 € +1,04% 03.09./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 29,72 € 19,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,36 € +1,04%  08:50
Stuttgart 21,00 € +0,10%  08:26
Düsseldorf 20,94 € -0,38%  08:30
Hamburg 21,00 € -0,47%  08:09
Xetra 21,18 € -1,58%  02.09.21
Frankfurt 21,24 € -2,30%  02.09.21
München 21,36 € -3,35%  08:00
Hannover 21,00 € -4,11%  08:10
Berlin 20,92 € -4,47%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet bauen Atomkraftwerk. 481% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
642 ADO Properties S.A. 02.09.21
2 Schadensersatzansprüche ADO . 24.04.21
  Löschung 09.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...