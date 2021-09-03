DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Notification and public
disclosure of transactions
by persons discharging
managerial
responsibilities and
persons closely associated
with them
1. Details of the person
discharging managerial
responsibilities/person
closely associated
a) Name1 Maximili-
an
Riene-
cker
2. Reason for the
notification
a) Position/status2 Co-CEO
b) Initial initial
notification/Amendment3 notifica-
tion
3. Details of the issuer,
emission allowance
market participant,
auction platform,
auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name4 Adler
Group
S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OY-
YFJ3DWAM-
EC69
4. Details of the
transaction(s): section
to be repeated for (i)
each type of
instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where
transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the share
financial instrument,
type of instrument6
Identification code7 ISIN:
LU125015-
4413
b) Nature of the acquisi-
transaction8 tion (of
shares)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
21,38 EUR 720
21,40 EUR 265
21,36 EUR 15
21,38 EUR 500
21,42 EUR 379
21,40 EUR 121
21,48 EUR 480
21,46 EUR 20
21,40 EUR 204
21,38 EUR 296
21,40 EUR 434
21,42 EUR 55
21,38 EUR 11
21,42 EUR 1.552
21,40 EUR 547
21,34 EUR 687
21,38 EUR 1.671
21,36 EUR 305
21,32 EUR 238
21,38 EUR 283
21,36 EUR 295
21,34 EUR 422
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10 9.500
- Price11 21,39 EUR
e) Date of the 2
transaction12 Septem-
ber 2021
f) Place of transaction13 XETRA
1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal
persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the
register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position
occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market
participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be
indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely accociated:
- An indication that the notification concerns a person closely
associated with a person
discharging managerial responsibilities;
- Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial
responsibilities.
3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to
prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this
notification is amending.
4 Full name of the entity
5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument
linked to a share or a debt instrument;
- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission
allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated
Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical
standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities
adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the
type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article
19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall
be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a
share option programme.
9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases,
sales, lendings, borrows, .) on the same financial instrument or
emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place
of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be
reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above,
inserting as many lines as needed.
Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where
applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined
under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No
600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to
regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No
600/2014.
10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these
transactions:
- relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
- are of the same nature;
- are executed on the same day; and
- are executed on the same place of transaction.
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the
quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament
and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for
the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
11 Price information:
- In case of a single transaction, the price of the single
transaction;
- In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the
weighted average price of
the aggregated transactions.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the
price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament
and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for
the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified
transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic
internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union
where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission
Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory
technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,
or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned
venues, please mention
'outside a trading venue'.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
70079 03.09.2021
