DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch

^

Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von

Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen

stehenden Personen

11.12.2020 / 18:49

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure

of transactions by persons

discharging managerial

responsibilities and persons

closely associated with them

1. Details of the

person

discharging

managerial

responsibili-

ties/person

closely

associated

a) Name1 Peter

Maser

2. Reason for the

notification

a) Position/sta- Director

tus2

b) Initial Initial

notification/A-

mendment3

3. Details of the

issuer,

emission

allowance

market

participant,

auction

platform,

auctioneer or

auction monitor

a) Name4 ADLER

Group

S.A.

b) LEI5 391200OY-

YFJ3DWAM-

EC69

4. Details of the

transaction(s):

section to be

repeated for

(i) each type

of instrument;

(ii) each type

of transaction;

(iii) each

date; and (iv)

each place

where

transactions

have been

conducted

a) Description of Share

the financial

instrument,

type of

instrument6

Identification LU125015-

code7 4413

b) Nature of the acquisi-

transaction8 tion (of

shares)

c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)

volume(s)9

EUR 25.64 39000 shares

d) Aggregated

information

- Aggregated volume10 39000 shares

- Price11 EUR 999960.00

e) Date of the 10

transaction12 December

2020

f) Place of outside

transaction13 a

trading

venue

1 For natural persons: the first

name and the last name(s). For

legal persons: full name including

legal form as provided for in the

register where it is incorporated,

if applicable.

2 For persons discharging

managerial responsibilities: the

position occupied within the

issuer, emission allowances market

participant/auction

platform/auctioneer/auction

monitor should be indicated, e.g.

CEO, CFO. For persons closely

accociated: - An indication that

the notification concerns a person

closely associated with a person

discharging managerial

responsibilities; - Name and

position of the relevant person

discharging managerial

responsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an

initial notification or an

amendment to prior notifications.

In case of amendment, explain the

error that this notification is

amending.

4 Full name of the entity

5 Legal Entity Identifier code in

accordance with ISO 17442 LEI

code.

6 Indication as to the nature of

the instrument: - a share, a debt

instrument, a derivative or a

financial instrument linked to a

share or a debt instrument; - an

emission allowance, an auction

product based on an emission

allowance or a derivative relating

to an emission allowance.

7 Instrument identification code

as defined under Commission

Delegated Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the

Council with regard to regulatory

technical standards for the

reporting of transactions to

competent authorities adopted

under Article 26 of Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014.

8 Description of the transaction

type using, where applicable, the

type of transaction identified in

Article 10 of the Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522

adopted under Article 19(14) of

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a

specific example set out in

Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article

19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No

596/2014, it shall be indicated

whether the transaction is linked

to the exercise of a share option

programme.

9 Where more than one transaction

of the same nature (purchases,

sales, lendings, borrows, .) on

the same financial instrument or

emission allowance are executed on

the same day and on the same place

of transaction, prices and volumes

of these transactions shall be

reported in this field, in a two

columns form as presented above,

inserting as many lines as needed.

Using the data standards for price

and quantity, including where

applicable the price currency and

the quantity currency, as defined

under Commission Delegated

Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the

Council with regard to regulatory

technical standards for the

reporting of transactions to

competent authorities adopted

under Article 26 of Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014.

10 The volumes of multiple

transactions are aggregated when

these transactions: - relate to

the same financial instrument or

emission allowance; - are of the

same nature; - are executed on the

same day; and - are executed on

the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for

quantity, including where

applicable the quantity currency,

as defined under Commission

Delegated Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the

European Parliament and of the

Council with regard to regulatory

technical standards for the

reporting of transactions to

competent authorities adopted

under Article 26 of Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information: - In case of

a single transaction, the price of

the single transaction; - In case

the volumes of multiple

transactions are aggregated: the

weighted average price of the

aggregated transactions. Using the

data standard for price, including

where applicable the price

currency, as defined under

Commission Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation (EU) No

600/2014 of the European

Parliament and of the Council with

regard to regulatory technical

standards for the reporting of

transactions to competent

authorities adopted under Article

26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

12 Date of the particular day of

execution of the notified

transaction. Using the ISO 8601

date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

13 Name and code to identify the

MiFID trading venue, the

systematic internaliser or the

organised trading platform outside

of the Union where the transaction

was executed as defined under

Commission Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation (EU) No

600/2014 of the European

Parliament and of the Council with

regard to regulatory technical

standards for the reporting of

transactions to competent

authorities adopted under Article

26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,

or if the transaction was not

executed on any of the above

mentioned venues, please mention

'outside a trading venue'.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.12.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.adler-group.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

63912 11.12.2020

°