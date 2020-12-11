DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)
Notification and public disclosure
of transactions by persons
discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
1. Details of the
person
discharging
managerial
responsibili-
ties/person
closely
associated
a) Name1 Peter
Maser
2. Reason for the
notification
a) Position/sta- Director
tus2
b) Initial Initial
notification/A-
mendment3
3. Details of the
issuer,
emission
allowance
market
participant,
auction
platform,
auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name4 ADLER
Group
S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OY-
YFJ3DWAM-
EC69
4. Details of the
transaction(s):
section to be
repeated for
(i) each type
of instrument;
(ii) each type
of transaction;
(iii) each
date; and (iv)
each place
where
transactions
have been
conducted
a) Description of Share
the financial
instrument,
type of
instrument6
Identification LU125015-
code7 4413
b) Nature of the acquisi-
transaction8 tion (of
shares)
c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)
volume(s)9
EUR 25.64 39000 shares
d) Aggregated
information
- Aggregated volume10 39000 shares
- Price11 EUR 999960.00
e) Date of the 10
transaction12 December
2020
f) Place of outside
transaction13 a
trading
venue
11.12.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com
