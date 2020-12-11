Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)




11.12.20 18:50
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch



^


Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von


Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen


stehenden Personen



11.12.2020 / 18:49


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification and public disclosure


of transactions by persons


discharging managerial


responsibilities and persons


closely associated with them



1. Details of the


person


discharging


managerial


responsibili-


ties/person


closely


associated


a) Name1 Peter


Maser



2. Reason for the


notification


a) Position/sta- Director


tus2


b) Initial Initial


notification/A-


mendment3



3. Details of the


issuer,


emission


allowance


market


participant,


auction


platform,


auctioneer or


auction monitor


a) Name4 ADLER


Group


S.A.


b) LEI5 391200OY-


YFJ3DWAM-


EC69



4. Details of the


transaction(s):


section to be


repeated for


(i) each type


of instrument;


(ii) each type


of transaction;


(iii) each


date; and (iv)


each place


where


transactions


have been


conducted


a) Description of Share


the financial


instrument,


type of


instrument6


Identification LU125015-


code7 4413


b) Nature of the acquisi-


transaction8 tion (of


shares)


c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s)


volume(s)9


EUR 25.64 39000 shares


d) Aggregated


information


- Aggregated volume10 39000 shares


- Price11 EUR 999960.00


e) Date of the 10


transaction12 December


2020


f) Place of outside


transaction13 a


trading


venue







1 For natural persons: the first


name and the last name(s). For


legal persons: full name including


legal form as provided for in the


register where it is incorporated,


if applicable.


2 For persons discharging


managerial responsibilities: the


position occupied within the


issuer, emission allowances market


participant/auction


platform/auctioneer/auction


monitor should be indicated, e.g.


CEO, CFO. For persons closely


accociated: - An indication that


the notification concerns a person


closely associated with a person


discharging managerial


responsibilities; - Name and


position of the relevant person


discharging managerial


responsibilities.


3 Indication that this is an


initial notification or an


amendment to prior notifications.


In case of amendment, explain the


error that this notification is


amending.


4 Full name of the entity


5 Legal Entity Identifier code in


accordance with ISO 17442 LEI


code.


6 Indication as to the nature of


the instrument: - a share, a debt


instrument, a derivative or a


financial instrument linked to a


share or a debt instrument; - an


emission allowance, an auction


product based on an emission


allowance or a derivative relating


to an emission allowance.


7 Instrument identification code


as defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation supplementing


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of the


Council with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


8 Description of the transaction


type using, where applicable, the


type of transaction identified in


Article 10 of the Commission


Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522


adopted under Article 19(14) of


Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a


specific example set out in


Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU)


No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article


19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No


596/2014, it shall be indicated


whether the transaction is linked


to the exercise of a share option


programme.


9 Where more than one transaction


of the same nature (purchases,


sales, lendings, borrows, .) on


the same financial instrument or


emission allowance are executed on


the same day and on the same place


of transaction, prices and volumes


of these transactions shall be


reported in this field, in a two


columns form as presented above,


inserting as many lines as needed.


Using the data standards for price


and quantity, including where


applicable the price currency and


the quantity currency, as defined


under Commission Delegated


Regulation supplementing


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of the


Council with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


10 The volumes of multiple


transactions are aggregated when


these transactions: - relate to


the same financial instrument or


emission allowance; - are of the


same nature; - are executed on the


same day; and - are executed on


the same place of transaction.


Using the data standard for


quantity, including where


applicable the quantity currency,


as defined under Commission


Delegated Regulation supplementing


Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the


European Parliament and of the


Council with regard to regulatory


technical standards for the


reporting of transactions to


competent authorities adopted


under Article 26 of Regulation


(EU) No 600/2014.


11 Price information: - In case of


a single transaction, the price of


the single transaction; - In case


the volumes of multiple


transactions are aggregated: the


weighted average price of the


aggregated transactions. Using the


data standard for price, including


where applicable the price


currency, as defined under


Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council with


regard to regulatory technical


standards for the reporting of


transactions to competent


authorities adopted under Article


26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.


12 Date of the particular day of


execution of the notified


transaction. Using the ISO 8601


date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.


13 Name and code to identify the


MiFID trading venue, the


systematic internaliser or the


organised trading platform outside


of the Union where the transaction


was executed as defined under


Commission Delegated Regulation


supplementing Regulation (EU) No


600/2014 of the European


Parliament and of the Council with


regard to regulatory technical


standards for the reporting of


transactions to competent


authorities adopted under Article


26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014,


or if the transaction was not


executed on any of the above


mentioned venues, please mention


'outside a trading venue'.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



11.12.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


1B Heienhaff


1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



63912 11.12.2020



°






Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock bietet eigenen Coin an und startet in Europa durch
Fintech Aktientip mit 3.200% Wachstum und neuem 6,00 EUR Kursziel


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Adler Group S.A.


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,98 € 26,78 € 0,20 € +0,75% 11.12./19:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 35,60 € 13,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,98 € +0,75%  19:09
Hamburg 27,10 € +4,80%  10:09
Hannover 26,72 € +3,33%  08:10
Berlin 26,68 € +3,17%  08:00
München 26,68 € +2,46%  08:00
Frankfurt 26,78 € +2,45%  15:07
Düsseldorf 26,84 € +0,60%  17:40
Xetra 26,98 € +0,45%  17:35
Stuttgart 26,78 € +0,30%  18:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet Weltklasse-Bohrresultate von 1.840ppm Lithium. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vor Einstieg ins Lithium-Geschäft

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
566 ADO Properties S.A. 30.11.20
2 Schadensersatzansprüche ADO . 22.10.20
  Löschung 09.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...