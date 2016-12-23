DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.12.2016 / 10:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Thies Last name(s): Eggers


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


ALLGEIER SE


b) LEI


529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000LS2A3X7


b) Nature of the transaction


Call Option - Underlying Instrument: Allgeier Share, ISIN DE0005086300 - Strike Price: 16,00 EUR - Multiplier: 0,10 - Maturity: 2017-06-13, UTC+1


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.19 EUR 1902.15 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.1900 EUR 1902.1500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Boerse Stuttgart EUWAX MIC: EUWX



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: ALLGEIER SE Wehrlestraße 12 81679 München Germany Internet: http://www.allgeier.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32039 23.12.2016



