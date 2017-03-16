DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE (english)
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.03.2017 / 13:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Hans-Joachim Last name(s): Grallert
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE
b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005103006
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 9.90 EUR 6138.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 9.90 EUR 6138.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-06; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
