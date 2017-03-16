Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":

DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2017 / 13:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Hans-Joachim Last name(s): Grallert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI

5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005103006

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.90 EUR 6138.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.90 EUR 6138.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

16.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE Märzenquelle 1-3 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker Germany Internet: www.advaoptical.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33623 16.03.2017

