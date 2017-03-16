Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADVA Optical Network":
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE (english)




16.03.17 13:30
dpa-AFX


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


16.03.2017 / 13:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Hans-Joachim Last name(s): Grallert


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


ADVA Optical Networking SE


b) LEI


5299001QZNN0TKI9J120


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005103006


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 9.90 EUR 6138.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 9.90 EUR 6138.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE Märzenquelle 1-3 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker Germany Internet: www.advaoptical.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33623 16.03.2017




Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,535 € 10,30 € 0,235 € +2,28% 16.03./14:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005103006 510300 10,85 € 6,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,55 € +3,18%  14:34
Frankfurt 10,537 € +2,30%  14:17
Xetra 10,535 € +2,28%  14:29
Stuttgart 10,529 € +2,17%  13:59
München 10,36 € +1,42%  08:00
Hamburg 10,37 € +0,68%  08:09
Hannover 10,37 € +0,68%  08:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,21 $ +0,27%  13.03.17
Berlin 10,365 € +0,14%  08:00
Düsseldorf 10,35 € +0,10%  08:05
  = Realtime
