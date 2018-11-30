Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ADO Properties":

DGAP-DD: ADO Properties S.A. deutsch

^

ADO Properties S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von

Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen

stehenden Personen

30.11.2018 / 09:59

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS

BY PERSONS DISCHARGING

MANAGERIAL

RESPONSIBILITIES AND

PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

WITH THEM

1. Details of the person

discharging managerial

responsibilities/person

closely associated

a) Name Shlomo

Zohar

2. Reason for the

notification

a) Position / status Director

b) Initial notification / Initial

amendment

3. Details of the issuer,

emission allowance

market participant,

auction platform,

auctioneer or auction

monitor

a) Name ADO

Proper-

ties

S.A.

b) LEI 391200OY-

YFJ3DWAM-

EC69

4. Details of the

transaction(s) section

to be repeated for (i)

each type of

instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and

(iv) each place where

transactions have been

conducted

a) Description of the Share

financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code LU125015-

4413

b) Nature of the exercise

transaction of a

stock

option

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

0 30,757 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 30,757 shares

- Price 0

e) Date of the transaction 29

November

2018

f) Place of the Outside

transaction a

trading

venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.11.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.ado.properties

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

46959 30.11.2018

°