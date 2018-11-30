Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)




30.11.18 10:00
dpa-AFX

DGAP-DD: ADO Properties S.A. deutsch



^


ADO Properties S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von


Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen


stehenden Personen



30.11.2018 / 09:59


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------




NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC


DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS


BY PERSONS DISCHARGING


MANAGERIAL


RESPONSIBILITIES AND


PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED


WITH THEM



1. Details of the person


discharging managerial


responsibilities/person


closely associated


a) Name Shlomo


Zohar



2. Reason for the


notification


a) Position / status Director


b) Initial notification / Initial


amendment



3. Details of the issuer,


emission allowance


market participant,


auction platform,


auctioneer or auction


monitor


a) Name ADO


Proper-


ties


S.A.


b) LEI 391200OY-


YFJ3DWAM-


EC69



4. Details of the


transaction(s) section


to be repeated for (i)


each type of


instrument; (ii) each


type of transaction;


(iii) each date; and


(iv) each place where


transactions have been


conducted


a) Description of the Share


financial instrument,


type of instrument


Identification code LU125015-


4413


b) Nature of the exercise


transaction of a


stock


option


c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)


0 30,757 shares


d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume 30,757 shares


- Price 0


e) Date of the transaction 29


November


2018


f) Place of the Outside


transaction a


trading


venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



30.11.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.


1B Heienhaff


L-1736 Senningerberg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.ado.properties





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



46959 30.11.2018



°






Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,70 € 48,40 € -0,70 € -1,45% 30.11./13:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1250154413 A14U78 55,75 € 40,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		47,72 € -1,32%  13:14
München 48,60 € -0,86%  08:00
Hamburg 48,16 € -1,07%  08:09
Hannover 48,16 € -1,07%  08:10
Stuttgart 48,32 € -1,43%  08:01
Berlin 48,32 € -1,43%  08:00
Xetra 47,70 € -1,45%  13:04
Frankfurt 47,94 € -1,48%  09:54
Düsseldorf 47,72 € -1,57%  12:00
  = Realtime
