DGAP-DD: ADO Properties S.A. (deutsch)
30.11.18 10:00
DGAP-DD: ADO Properties S.A. deutsch
ADO Properties S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von
Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen
stehenden Personen
30.11.2018 / 09:59
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS
BY PERSONS DISCHARGING
MANAGERIAL
RESPONSIBILITIES AND
PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED
WITH THEM
1. Details of the person
discharging managerial
responsibilities/person
closely associated
a) Name Shlomo
Zohar
2. Reason for the
notification
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification / Initial
amendment
3. Details of the issuer,
emission allowance
market participant,
auction platform,
auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name ADO
Proper-
ties
S.A.
b) LEI 391200OY-
YFJ3DWAM-
EC69
4. Details of the
transaction(s) section
to be repeated for (i)
each type of
instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where
transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the Share
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code LU125015-
4413
b) Nature of the exercise
transaction of a
stock
option
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
0 30,757 shares
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 30,757 shares
- Price 0
e) Date of the transaction 29
November
2018
f) Place of the Outside
transaction a
trading
venue
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,70 €
|48,40 €
|-0,70 €
|-1,45%
|30.11./13:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1250154413
|A14U78
|55,75 €
|40,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,72 €
|-1,32%
|13:14
|München
|48,60 €
|-0,86%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|48,16 €
|-1,07%
|08:09
|Hannover
|48,16 €
|-1,07%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|48,32 €
|-1,43%
|08:01
|Berlin
|48,32 €
|-1,43%
|08:00
|Xetra
|47,70 €
|-1,45%
|13:04
|Frankfurt
|47,94 €
|-1,48%
|09:54
|Düsseldorf
|47,72 €
|-1,57%
|12:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|23
|ADO Properties S.A.
|07.09.18
|Löschung
|09.10.17