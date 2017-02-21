DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium




22.02.17 00:35
dpa-AFX


thyssenkrupp AG: Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium


DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment thyssenkrupp AG: Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium


22-Feb-2017 / 00:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Essen, February 21, 2017


Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Further milestone reached on Strategic Way Forward: thyssenkrupp sells Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium


The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp has taken another big step on its Strategic Way Forward. The company has reached agreement with Ternium on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico (CSA) steel plant in Brazil. The purchase price (enterprise value) is EUR1.5 billion.


With the closing of the transaction thyssenkrupp will receive a clear cash inflow which will significantly reduce the Group's net financial debt. Although a writedown of around EUR0.9 billion on CSA will be necessary with the signing, the Group's gearing, i.e. the ratio of net financial debt to equity, will improve on completion of the transaction. The sale is subject to the approval of the competition authorities. The two parties aim to close the transaction by September 30, 2017.


The sale of CSA will take economic effect retrospectively at September 30, 2016. Until the closing of the transaction thyssenkrupp's Steel Americas business area will be reported as a discontinued operation.


The sale will have corresponding effects on the Group's net income. Beyond this thyssenkrupp does not expect the transaction to have any impact on the adjusted EBIT and free cash flow before M&A targets of its continuing operations for the current fiscal year 2016/2017.



Contact: Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck Head of Investor Relations T: +49-201-844-536464


Alexander Wilke Head of Communications T: +49-201-844-536043


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: thyssenkrupp AG thyssenkrupp Allee 1 45143 Essen Germany Phone: +49 (0)201 844-0 Fax: +49 (0)201 844-536000 E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp.com Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com ISIN: DE0007500001 WKN: 750000 Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations


End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


546183 22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


