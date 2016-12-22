DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory and key components of msg.Insurance Suite (english)

msg life ag: msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory and key components of msg.Insurance Suite

DGAP-Ad-hoc: msg life ag / Key word(s): Incoming Orders msg life ag: msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory and key components of msg.Insurance Suite

22-Dec-2016 / 12:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

msg life receives major order to implement msg.Life Factory and key components of msg.Insurance Suite

(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 22 December 2016) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG (Vienna) signed a contract today with IBM Österreich GmbH - which has in turn engaged msg life central europe gmbh, a subsidiary of msg life ag, as a subcontractor - to introduce the policy management system msg.Life Factory, along with key components of the msg.Insurance Suite as the central management platform for UNIQA's life insurance business.

Besides the introduction of the corresponding msg life components, the major contract includes the migration of UNIQA's entire life policy portfolio in the Austrian market. For msg life, the contract is worth around 30 million euros in total. Work on the project is due to start soon and will take four years in total.

Issuing party:

msg life ag Investor Relations Humboldtstrasse 35 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Tel.: +49 (0)711 949 580 Email: investor.relations@msg-life.com Internet: www.msg-life.com WKN 513010, ISIN DE0005130108 Stock exchange centres: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Contact:

Frank Fahrner Public & Investor Relations msg life ag Humboldtstrasse 35 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Tel.: +49 (0)711 949 589 730 Fax: +49 (0)711 949 589 658 Email: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: msg life ag Humboldtstraße 35 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 94958-0 Fax: +49 (0)711 94958-49 E-mail: investor.relations@msg-life.com Internet: www.msg-life.com ISIN: DE0005130108 WKN: 513010 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

532597 22-Dec-2016 CET/CEST

MMMM