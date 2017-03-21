DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: msg life decides to sell own shares (english)

msg life ag: msg life decides to sell own shares

msg life ag: msg life decides to sell own shares

21-March-2017



Article 17 MAR

msg life decides to sell own shares

(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 21 March 2017) - The Management Board of msg life ag decided today to accept the delisting purchase offer from msg systems AG for all 1,906,592 own shares held by the company (ca. 4.45% of share capital).

