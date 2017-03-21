DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: msg life decides to sell own shares (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.17 10:52
dpa-AFX


msg life ag: msg life decides to sell own shares


msg life ag: msg life decides to sell own shares


21-March-2017 / 10:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


msg life decides to sell own shares


(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 21 March 2017) - The Management Board of msg life ag decided today to accept the delisting purchase offer from msg systems AG for all 1,906,592 own shares held by the company (ca. 4.45% of share capital).


Issuing party:


msg life ag Investor Relations Humboldtstrasse 35 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Tel.: +49 (0)711 949 580 Email: investor.relations@msg-life.com Internet: www.msg-life.com ISIN DE0005130108, ISIN DE000A2E41B0 Stock exchange centres: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


Contact:


Frank Fahrner Public & Investor Relations msg life ag Humboldtstrasse 35 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Tel.: +49 (0)711 949 589 730 Fax: +49 (0)711 949 589 658 Email: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: msg life ag Humboldtstraße 35 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 94958-0 Fax: +49 (0)711 94958-49 E-mail: investor.relations@msg-life.com Internet: www.msg-life.com ISIN: DE0005130108, ISIN DE000A2E41B0 WKN: 513010 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


556135 21-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



Bitte warten...