DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: The Frankfurt Stock Exchange revokes authorisation to trade msg life shares on the regulated market at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (english)

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange revokes authorisation to trade msg life shares on the regulated market at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 17 March 2017) - Upon application by msg life ag the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today revoked the authorisation to trade msg life shares on the regulated market at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The revocation will take effect at the close of 22 March 2017. This is expected to be the last day for acceptance by the shareholders of msg life ag of the voluntary public purchase offer from msg systems AG.

msg life ag
WKN 513010, ISIN DE0005130108

Frank Fahrner Public & Investor Relations msg life ag Humboldtstrasse 35 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Tel.: +49 (0)711 949 589 730 Fax: +49 (0)711 949 589 658 Email: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com

msg life ag
ISIN: DE0005130108
WKN: 513010
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

