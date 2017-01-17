DGAP-Adhoc: msg life ag: Purchase offer to msg life shareholders announced by major shareholder, delisting of msg life shares planned (english)

msg life ag: Purchase offer to msg life shareholders announced by major shareholder, delisting of msg life shares planned

msg life ag: Purchase offer to msg life shareholders announced by major shareholder, delisting of msg life shares planned

(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 16 January 2017) - The main shareholder of msg life ag, msg systems AG, which currently holds ca. 49.09% of the shares in msg life ag, notified the Executive Board of msg life ag today that it intends to make a voluntary public purchase offer for all the shares in msg life ag. Shareholders are to be offered the minimum price provided for by law.

After publication of the offer, msg life intends to delist the shares in msg life ag in due course by applying to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for authorisation to trade the shares on the regulated market to be revoked. There is no intention to list the msg life shares on any other regulated market or on another trading platform.

Having consulted with the Supervisory Board the Executive Board of msg life ag welcomes the planned procedure.

msg life ag Investor Relations Humboldtstraße 35, 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Tel. +49 711 94958-0 Email: investor.relations@msg-life.com Internet: www.msg-life.com WKN 513010, ISIN DE0005130108 Exchanges: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Frank Fahrner Public & Investor Relations msg life ag Humboldtstraße 35, 70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen Tel.: +49 711 94958-9730 Fax: +49 711 94958-9658 Email: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com

