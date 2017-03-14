DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes an increase in dividend to EUR 0.22 per share (english)

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes an increase in dividend to EUR 0.22 per share

The Managing Board of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807 - formerly init AG) today decided to propose to the Supervisory Board an increase of the dividend for fiscal year 2016 by 10 percent from EUR 0.20 per share to EUR 0.22 per share, on the basis of preliminary, unaudited results for the 2016 financial year.

The Managing Board would like to set a signal on the growth prospects of the company, but also strengthen the company substance for future investments.

After approval of the audited financial statements and subject to the agreement of the Supervisory Board, the appropriation of earnings is to be submitted for resolution to the Annual General Meeting held on 24 May 2017.

Contact: Person making the notification: Simone Fritz Investor Relations ir@initse.com

Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE

