DGAP-Adhoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR (deutsch)

28.09.21 12:22
dpa-AFX

hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem.

Artikel 17 MAR



^


DGAP-Ad-hoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache/Strategische


Unternehmensentscheidung


hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR



28.09.2021 / 12:21 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung


(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



HSH FINANZFONDS AÖR



Publication of Inside Information Veröffentlichung von


within the meaning of Article 17 Insiderinformationen im Sinne von


of the Market Abuse Regulation Artikel 17 der


This publication relates to the Marktmissbrauchsverordnung Diese


disclosure of information that Veröffentlichung bezieht sich auf


qualifies, or may qualify, as die Veröffentlichung von


inside information within the Informationen, die als


meaning of Article 7(1) of the Insiderinformation, im Sinne von


Market Abuse Regulation. HSH Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der


Finanzfonds AöR, a public law Marktmissbrauchsverordnung,


institution under the laws of the gelten oder gelten könnten. HSH


Federal Republic of Germany with Finanzfonds AöR, mit


its registered office at eingetragenem Firmensitz in


Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg,


Federal Republic of Germany (the Bundesrepublik Deutschland, eine


"Issuer" or the "Institution") Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts


nach dem Recht der Bundesrepublik


Deutschland (die "Emittentin"


oder die "Anstalt")


The Free and Hanseatic City of Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg,


Hamburg, acting through the Fiscal handelnd durch die Finanzbehörde


Authorities of the Free and der Freien und Hansestadt


Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354


Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Hamburg, Bundesrepublik


Federal Republic of Germany Deutschland ("Hamburg")


("Hamburg")


The Land of Schleswig-Holstein, Land Schleswig-Holstein, handelnd


acting through the Ministry of durch das Finanzministerium des


Finance of Schleswig-Holstein, Landes Schleswig-Holstein,


Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105


Federal Republic of Germany Kiel, Bundesrepublik Deutschland


("Schleswig-Holstein") ("Schleswig-Holstein")


(Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein (Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein


are hereinafter collectively nachfolgend zusammen die


referred to as the "Guarantors" or "Garantinnen" bzw. "Träger")


"Responsible Bodies")


EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00


NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 5 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG


SEPTEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) 2022, BEGEBEN AM 5. SEPTEMBER


2017 (DE000A2DAHY3)


EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00


NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 6 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG


DECEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) 2022, BEGEBEN AM 6. DEZEMBER 2017


(DE000A2DAHY3)


EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.25% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,25


NOTES DUE 2023, ISSUED ON 7 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG


FEBRUARY 2017 (DE000A2DAHW7) 2023, BEGEBEN AM 7. FEBRUAR 2017


(DE000A2DAHW7)


EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.125% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,125


NOTES DUE 2024, ISSUED ON 20 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG


SEPTEMBER 2016 (DE000A2AATV0) 2024, BEGEBEN AM 20. SEPTEMBER


2016 (DE000A2AATV0)


EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.50% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,50


NOTES DUE 2025, ISSUED ON 8 JUNE % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG


2017 (DE000A2DAHX5) 2025, BEGEBEN AM 8. JUNI 2017


(DE000A2DAHX5)


(together the "Notes") (zusammen die


"Schuldverschreibungen")



The Free and Hanseatic City of Die Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg


Hamburg (Freie und Hansestadt und das Land Schleswig-Holstein


Hamburg) and the State of haben heute mitgeteilt, dass sie,


Schleswig-Holstein (Land vorbehaltlich der Zustimmung


Schleswig-Holstein) have today ihrer verfassungsmäßig berufenen


given notice that, subject to the Organe, beabsichtigen, den


approval of their constitutionally Staatsvertrag zwischen der Freien


appointed bodies, they intend to und Hansestadt Hamburg und dem


amend the state treaty Land Schleswig-Holstein über die


(Staatsvertrag) between the Free Errichtung der "HSH Finanzfonds


and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and AöR" als rechtsfähige Anstalt des


the State of Schleswig-Holstein on öffentlichen Rechts zu ändern.


the establishment of "HSH Mit dem geplanten


Finanzfonds AöR" as a public law Änderungsstaatsvertrag soll


entity organised in the form of a nunmehr ermöglicht werden, die


public law institution. The bestehenden Geschäfte und


planned amendment to the state Verbindlichkeiten der Anstalt


treaty is now intended to abzuwickeln und auf ihre Träger


facilitate the winding-up of the zu übertragen. In diesem


existing business and liabilities Zusammenhang ist geplant, die


of the Institution and to transfer oben genannten


them to its Responsible Bodies. In Schuldverschreibungen im Jahr


this context, it is planned to 2022 jeweils auf einen der Träger


transfer each of the zu übertragen. Dabei ist


above-mentioned Notes to one of vorgesehen, die Anleihen wie


the Responsible Bodies in 2022. It folgt aufzuteilen:


is intended for the bonds to be Schleswig-Holstein soll die


allocated as follows: Anleihen DE000A2DAHY3 mit


Schleswig-Holstein shall take over Laufzeit bis 2022 sowie


the bonds DE000A2DAHY3 due 2022 DE000A2DAHW7 mit Laufzeit bis


and DE000A2DAHW7 due 2023 and the 2023 übernehmen und die Freie und


Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg Hansestadt Hamburg soll die


shall take over the bonds Anleihen DE000A2AATV0 mit


DE000A2AATV0 due 2024 and Laufzeit bis 2024 und


DE000A2DAHX5 due 2025. DE000A2DAHX5 mit Laufzeit bis


2025 übernehmen.



HSH Finanzfonds AöR Burchardstraße HSH Finanzfonds AöR


8 20095 Hamburg Federal Republic Burchardstraße 8 20095 Hamburg


of Germany Bundesrepublik Deutschland



For further questions, please Bei weiteren Fragen wenden Sie


contact: Jörg Arndt Leiter sich bitte an: Jörg Arndt Leiter


Treasury Tel.: 0049 431 555 79 Treasury Tel.: 0049 431 555 79


268] Email: joerg.arndt@portfm.de 268 E-Mail: joerg.arndt@portfm.de


HSH Finanzfonds AöR Burchardstraße HSH Finanzfonds AöR


8 20095 Hamburg Federal Republic Burchardstraße 8 20095 Hamburg


of Germany Bundesrepublik Deutschland






Kontakt:


hsh finanzfonds AöR


Stefan Mahnke


Burchardstraße 8


20095 Hamburg


Fon 040/428900702



stefan.mahnke@hsh-finanzfonds.de


www.hsh-finanzfonds.de




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



28.09.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: hsh finanzfonds AöR


Burchardtstraße 8


20095 Hamburg


Deutschland


Telefon: +49-40-377 07 50-0


Fax: +49-40-428900701


E-Mail: info@hsh-finanzfonds.de


Internet: www.hsh-finanzfonds.de


ISIN: DE000A0Z1G09


WKN: A0Z1G0


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin,


Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), München, Stuttgart


EQS News ID: 1236402





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1236402 28.09.2021 CET/CEST



°






