DGAP-Adhoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR (deutsch)

HSH FINANZFONDS AÖR
Publication of Inside Information Veröffentlichung von
within the meaning of Article 17 Insiderinformationen im Sinne von
of the Market Abuse Regulation Artikel 17 der
This publication relates to the Marktmissbrauchsverordnung Diese
disclosure of information that Veröffentlichung bezieht sich auf
qualifies, or may qualify, as die Veröffentlichung von
inside information within the Informationen, die als
meaning of Article 7(1) of the Insiderinformation, im Sinne von
Market Abuse Regulation. HSH Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der
Finanzfonds AöR, a public law Marktmissbrauchsverordnung,
institution under the laws of the gelten oder gelten könnten. HSH
Federal Republic of Germany with Finanzfonds AöR, mit
its registered office at eingetragenem Firmensitz in
Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg,
Federal Republic of Germany (the Bundesrepublik Deutschland, eine
"Issuer" or the "Institution") Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts
nach dem Recht der Bundesrepublik
Deutschland (die "Emittentin"
oder die "Anstalt")
The Free and Hanseatic City of Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg,
Hamburg, acting through the Fiscal handelnd durch die Finanzbehörde
Authorities of the Free and der Freien und Hansestadt
Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354
Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Hamburg, Bundesrepublik
Federal Republic of Germany Deutschland ("Hamburg")
("Hamburg")
The Land of Schleswig-Holstein, Land Schleswig-Holstein, handelnd
acting through the Ministry of durch das Finanzministerium des
Finance of Schleswig-Holstein, Landes Schleswig-Holstein,
Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105
Federal Republic of Germany Kiel, Bundesrepublik Deutschland
("Schleswig-Holstein") ("Schleswig-Holstein")
(Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein (Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein
are hereinafter collectively nachfolgend zusammen die
referred to as the "Guarantors" or "Garantinnen" bzw. "Träger")
"Responsible Bodies")
EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00
NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 5 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG
SEPTEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) 2022, BEGEBEN AM 5. SEPTEMBER
2017 (DE000A2DAHY3)
EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00
NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 6 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG
DECEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) 2022, BEGEBEN AM 6. DEZEMBER 2017
(DE000A2DAHY3)
EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.25% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,25
NOTES DUE 2023, ISSUED ON 7 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG
FEBRUARY 2017 (DE000A2DAHW7) 2023, BEGEBEN AM 7. FEBRUAR 2017
(DE000A2DAHW7)
EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.125% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,125
NOTES DUE 2024, ISSUED ON 20 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG
SEPTEMBER 2016 (DE000A2AATV0) 2024, BEGEBEN AM 20. SEPTEMBER
2016 (DE000A2AATV0)
EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.50% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,50
NOTES DUE 2025, ISSUED ON 8 JUNE % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG
2017 (DE000A2DAHX5) 2025, BEGEBEN AM 8. JUNI 2017
(DE000A2DAHX5)
(together the "Notes") (zusammen die
"Schuldverschreibungen")
The Free and Hanseatic City of Die Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg
Hamburg (Freie und Hansestadt und das Land Schleswig-Holstein
Hamburg) and the State of haben heute mitgeteilt, dass sie,
Schleswig-Holstein (Land vorbehaltlich der Zustimmung
Schleswig-Holstein) have today ihrer verfassungsmäßig berufenen
given notice that, subject to the Organe, beabsichtigen, den
approval of their constitutionally Staatsvertrag zwischen der Freien
appointed bodies, they intend to und Hansestadt Hamburg und dem
amend the state treaty Land Schleswig-Holstein über die
(Staatsvertrag) between the Free Errichtung der "HSH Finanzfonds
and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and AöR" als rechtsfähige Anstalt des
the State of Schleswig-Holstein on öffentlichen Rechts zu ändern.
the establishment of "HSH Mit dem geplanten
Finanzfonds AöR" as a public law Änderungsstaatsvertrag soll
entity organised in the form of a nunmehr ermöglicht werden, die
public law institution. The bestehenden Geschäfte und
planned amendment to the state Verbindlichkeiten der Anstalt
treaty is now intended to abzuwickeln und auf ihre Träger
facilitate the winding-up of the zu übertragen. In diesem
existing business and liabilities Zusammenhang ist geplant, die
of the Institution and to transfer oben genannten
them to its Responsible Bodies. In Schuldverschreibungen im Jahr
this context, it is planned to 2022 jeweils auf einen der Träger
transfer each of the zu übertragen. Dabei ist
above-mentioned Notes to one of vorgesehen, die Anleihen wie
the Responsible Bodies in 2022. It folgt aufzuteilen:
is intended for the bonds to be Schleswig-Holstein soll die
allocated as follows: Anleihen DE000A2DAHY3 mit
Schleswig-Holstein shall take over Laufzeit bis 2022 sowie
the bonds DE000A2DAHY3 due 2022 DE000A2DAHW7 mit Laufzeit bis
and DE000A2DAHW7 due 2023 and the 2023 übernehmen und die Freie und
Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg Hansestadt Hamburg soll die
shall take over the bonds Anleihen DE000A2AATV0 mit
DE000A2AATV0 due 2024 and Laufzeit bis 2024 und
DE000A2DAHX5 due 2025. DE000A2DAHX5 mit Laufzeit bis
2025 übernehmen.
HSH Finanzfonds AöR Burchardstraße HSH Finanzfonds AöR
8 20095 Hamburg Federal Republic Burchardstraße 8 20095 Hamburg
of Germany Bundesrepublik Deutschland
For further questions, please Bei weiteren Fragen wenden Sie
contact: Jörg Arndt Leiter sich bitte an: Jörg Arndt Leiter
Treasury Tel.: 0049 431 555 79 Treasury Tel.: 0049 431 555 79
268] Email: joerg.arndt@portfm.de 268 E-Mail: joerg.arndt@portfm.de
HSH Finanzfonds AöR Burchardstraße HSH Finanzfonds AöR
8 20095 Hamburg Federal Republic Burchardstraße 8 20095 Hamburg
of Germany Bundesrepublik Deutschland
Kontakt:
hsh finanzfonds AöR
Stefan Mahnke
Burchardstraße 8
20095 Hamburg
Fon 040/428900702
stefan.mahnke@hsh-finanzfonds.de
www.hsh-finanzfonds.de
°