DGAP-Adhoc: hsh finanzfonds AöR: Insiderinformation gem. Artikel 17 MAR (deutsch)

HSH FINANZFONDS AÖR

Publication of Inside Information Veröffentlichung von

within the meaning of Article 17 Insiderinformationen im Sinne von

of the Market Abuse Regulation Artikel 17 der

This publication relates to the Marktmissbrauchsverordnung Diese

disclosure of information that Veröffentlichung bezieht sich auf

qualifies, or may qualify, as die Veröffentlichung von

inside information within the Informationen, die als

meaning of Article 7(1) of the Insiderinformation, im Sinne von

Market Abuse Regulation. HSH Artikel 7 Absatz 1 der

Finanzfonds AöR, a public law Marktmissbrauchsverordnung,

institution under the laws of the gelten oder gelten könnten. HSH

Federal Republic of Germany with Finanzfonds AöR, mit

its registered office at eingetragenem Firmensitz in

Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg, Burchardstraße 8, 20095 Hamburg,

Federal Republic of Germany (the Bundesrepublik Deutschland, eine

"Issuer" or the "Institution") Anstalt des öffentlichen Rechts

nach dem Recht der Bundesrepublik

Deutschland (die "Emittentin"

oder die "Anstalt")

The Free and Hanseatic City of Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg,

Hamburg, acting through the Fiscal handelnd durch die Finanzbehörde

Authorities of the Free and der Freien und Hansestadt

Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Hamburg, Gänsemarkt 36, 20354

Gänsemarkt 36, 20354 Hamburg, Hamburg, Bundesrepublik

Federal Republic of Germany Deutschland ("Hamburg")

("Hamburg")

The Land of Schleswig-Holstein, Land Schleswig-Holstein, handelnd

acting through the Ministry of durch das Finanzministerium des

Finance of Schleswig-Holstein, Landes Schleswig-Holstein,

Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105 Kiel, Düsternbrooker Weg 64, 24105

Federal Republic of Germany Kiel, Bundesrepublik Deutschland

("Schleswig-Holstein") ("Schleswig-Holstein")

(Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein (Hamburg und Schleswig-Holstein

are hereinafter collectively nachfolgend zusammen die

referred to as the "Guarantors" or "Garantinnen" bzw. "Träger")

"Responsible Bodies")

EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00

NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 5 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG

SEPTEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) 2022, BEGEBEN AM 5. SEPTEMBER

2017 (DE000A2DAHY3)

EUR 375,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.00% EUR 375.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,00

NOTES DUE 2022, ISSUED ON 6 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG

DECEMBER 2017 (DE000A2DAHY3) 2022, BEGEBEN AM 6. DEZEMBER 2017

(DE000A2DAHY3)

EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.25% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,25

NOTES DUE 2023, ISSUED ON 7 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG

FEBRUARY 2017 (DE000A2DAHW7) 2023, BEGEBEN AM 7. FEBRUAR 2017

(DE000A2DAHW7)

EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.125% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,125

NOTES DUE 2024, ISSUED ON 20 % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG

SEPTEMBER 2016 (DE000A2AATV0) 2024, BEGEBEN AM 20. SEPTEMBER

2016 (DE000A2AATV0)

EUR 750,000,000 GUARANTEED 0.50% EUR 750.000.000 GARANTIERTE 0,50

NOTES DUE 2025, ISSUED ON 8 JUNE % SCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN FÄLLIG

2017 (DE000A2DAHX5) 2025, BEGEBEN AM 8. JUNI 2017

(DE000A2DAHX5)

(together the "Notes") (zusammen die

"Schuldverschreibungen")

The Free and Hanseatic City of Die Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg

Hamburg (Freie und Hansestadt und das Land Schleswig-Holstein

Hamburg) and the State of haben heute mitgeteilt, dass sie,

Schleswig-Holstein (Land vorbehaltlich der Zustimmung

Schleswig-Holstein) have today ihrer verfassungsmäßig berufenen

given notice that, subject to the Organe, beabsichtigen, den

approval of their constitutionally Staatsvertrag zwischen der Freien

appointed bodies, they intend to und Hansestadt Hamburg und dem

amend the state treaty Land Schleswig-Holstein über die

(Staatsvertrag) between the Free Errichtung der "HSH Finanzfonds

and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and AöR" als rechtsfähige Anstalt des

the State of Schleswig-Holstein on öffentlichen Rechts zu ändern.

the establishment of "HSH Mit dem geplanten

Finanzfonds AöR" as a public law Änderungsstaatsvertrag soll

entity organised in the form of a nunmehr ermöglicht werden, die

public law institution. The bestehenden Geschäfte und

planned amendment to the state Verbindlichkeiten der Anstalt

treaty is now intended to abzuwickeln und auf ihre Träger

facilitate the winding-up of the zu übertragen. In diesem

existing business and liabilities Zusammenhang ist geplant, die

of the Institution and to transfer oben genannten

them to its Responsible Bodies. In Schuldverschreibungen im Jahr

this context, it is planned to 2022 jeweils auf einen der Träger

transfer each of the zu übertragen. Dabei ist

above-mentioned Notes to one of vorgesehen, die Anleihen wie

the Responsible Bodies in 2022. It folgt aufzuteilen:

is intended for the bonds to be Schleswig-Holstein soll die

allocated as follows: Anleihen DE000A2DAHY3 mit

Schleswig-Holstein shall take over Laufzeit bis 2022 sowie

the bonds DE000A2DAHY3 due 2022 DE000A2DAHW7 mit Laufzeit bis

and DE000A2DAHW7 due 2023 and the 2023 übernehmen und die Freie und

Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg Hansestadt Hamburg soll die

shall take over the bonds Anleihen DE000A2AATV0 mit

DE000A2AATV0 due 2024 and Laufzeit bis 2024 und

DE000A2DAHX5 due 2025. DE000A2DAHX5 mit Laufzeit bis

2025 übernehmen.

HSH Finanzfonds AöR Burchardstraße HSH Finanzfonds AöR

8 20095 Hamburg Federal Republic Burchardstraße 8 20095 Hamburg

of Germany Bundesrepublik Deutschland

For further questions, please Bei weiteren Fragen wenden Sie

contact: Jörg Arndt Leiter sich bitte an: Jörg Arndt Leiter

Treasury Tel.: 0049 431 555 79 Treasury Tel.: 0049 431 555 79

268] Email: joerg.arndt@portfm.de 268 E-Mail: joerg.arndt@portfm.de

HSH Finanzfonds AöR Burchardstraße HSH Finanzfonds AöR

8 20095 Hamburg Federal Republic Burchardstraße 8 20095 Hamburg

of Germany Bundesrepublik Deutschland

Kontakt:

hsh finanzfonds AöR

Stefan Mahnke

Burchardstraße 8

20095 Hamburg

Fon 040/428900702

stefan.mahnke@hsh-finanzfonds.de

www.hsh-finanzfonds.de

