DGAP-Adhoc: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet (deutsch)

^

12.06.2019 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Pressemitteilung

Altdorf, 12. Juni 2019 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt,

dass ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt

(ODE), ein Umschuldungspaket im Umfang von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet

hat. Damit wird die Bilanz gestärkt und zusätzliche Flexibilität in der

Umsetzung der Projekte geschaffen.

Die Vereinbarung sieht die sofortige Barzahlung von CHF 19.5 Millionen von

insgesamt CHF 38.9 Millionen vor, der Restbetrag ist bis Ende Juni 2019

fällig. Die Kreditgeber von ODE haben sich darauf geeinigt, die Zinsmarge

auf den Fremdwährungsschulden um 100 Basispunkte zu reduzieren. Dies wird

die gewichteten durchschnittlichen Fremdkapitalkosten von 9.0% auf 8.1%

verringern und zu Einsparungen in Höhe von CHF 4 Millionen (EGP 70

Millionen) an Zinszahlungen im Jahr 2019 sowie von insgesamt CHF 19

Millionen (EGP 320 Millionen) über einen Zeitraum von 6 Jahren (2019-2024)

führen.

Die Umschuldungsbedingungen beinhalten zudem eine Anpassung des

Fälligkeitsplans für die Restschuldrückzahlung an das

Cashflow-Generierungsprofil von ODE und räumen so mehr Zeit ein, ohne die

Endfälligkeiten der Kredite zu verändern, weil erst in den letzten Jahren

rund 50% der gesamten Schulden zurückgezahlt werden müssen.

*Wechselkurse per 31. Mai 2019

Über Orascom Development Holding AG:

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten

Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,

Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch

unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio

von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und

Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in

Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in

den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,

Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.

Kontakt für Investors:

Sara El Gawahergy

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG

Gotthardstraße 12

6460 Altdorf

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17

Fax: +41 41 874 17 07

E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com

Internet: www.orascomdh.com

ISIN: CH0038285679

Valorennummer: A0NJ37

Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange

