DGAP-Adhoc: Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet (deutsch)




12.06.19 18:30
dpa-AFX

Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet



Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten,


Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein


Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet



12.06.2019 / 18:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Pressemitteilung



Die grösste Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development (ODH) in Ägypten,


Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat mit ihren ägyptischen Banken ein


Umschuldungspaket in Höhe von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet



Altdorf, 12. Juni 2019 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt,


dass ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt


(ODE), ein Umschuldungspaket im Umfang von CHF 228.1 Millionen unterzeichnet


hat. Damit wird die Bilanz gestärkt und zusätzliche Flexibilität in der


Umsetzung der Projekte geschaffen.



Die Vereinbarung sieht die sofortige Barzahlung von CHF 19.5 Millionen von


insgesamt CHF 38.9 Millionen vor, der Restbetrag ist bis Ende Juni 2019


fällig. Die Kreditgeber von ODE haben sich darauf geeinigt, die Zinsmarge


auf den Fremdwährungsschulden um 100 Basispunkte zu reduzieren. Dies wird


die gewichteten durchschnittlichen Fremdkapitalkosten von 9.0% auf 8.1%


verringern und zu Einsparungen in Höhe von CHF 4 Millionen (EGP 70


Millionen) an Zinszahlungen im Jahr 2019 sowie von insgesamt CHF 19


Millionen (EGP 320 Millionen) über einen Zeitraum von 6 Jahren (2019-2024)


führen.



Die Umschuldungsbedingungen beinhalten zudem eine Anpassung des


Fälligkeitsplans für die Restschuldrückzahlung an das


Cashflow-Generierungsprofil von ODE und räumen so mehr Zeit ein, ohne die


Endfälligkeiten der Kredite zu verändern, weil erst in den letzten Jahren


rund 50% der gesamten Schulden zurückgezahlt werden müssen.



*Wechselkurse per 31. Mai 2019



Über Orascom Development Holding AG:



Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten


Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,


Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch


unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio


von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,


Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und


Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in


Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in


den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,


Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz.




Kontakt für Investors:


Sara El Gawahergy


Head of Investor Relations


Tel: +202 246 18961


Tel: +41 418 74 17 11


Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:


Philippe Blangey


Partner


Dynamics Group AG


Tel: +41 432 68 32 35


Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG


Gotthardstraße 12


6460 Altdorf


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17


Fax: +41 41 874 17 07


E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com


Internet: www.orascomdh.com


ISIN: CH0038285679


Valorennummer: A0NJ37


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 823559





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


823559 12.06.2019 CET/CEST



