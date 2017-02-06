DGAP-Adhoc: bmp Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on March 21, 2017 is supposed to decide on a capital reduction; further capital measures planned (english)

bmp Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on March 21, 2017 is supposed to decide on a capital reduction; further capital measures planned

bmp Holding AG (ISIN DE0003304200) is announcing that the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in Berlin on 21 March 2017. At this meeting, the Executive Board will initially provide notification in accordance with section 92 (1) AktG of the loss of more than half of the share capital that was determined on 19 January 2017.

Today the company has decided to propose in accordance with sections 229 et seq. AktG a simplified capital reduction to the Extraordinary General Meeting to compensate for the losses and impairments that have occurred. The capital stock of bmp Holding AG shall be reduced to 6,900,391.00 EUR and the capital reduction shall be carried out through a 3:1 share consolidation. The convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 10 February 2017.

Furthermore the Executive Board has stated today that - after the entry of the capital reduction in the commercial register - it will decide on a capital measure in the amount of around 10% of the existing share capital after the decrease, disapplying shareholders' pre-emption rights pursuant to section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG. The objective of the measure is the strengthening of the equity base and of liquidity. The shares will be offered to a limited number of investors. This requires, however, the entry of the capital reduction in the commercial register and the approval of the Executive Board as well as of the Supervisory Board.

The company continues to examine a cash capital increase with pre-emption rights as part of a public offer in the further course of the year.

Notifying person: Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board Member

Contact: Corinna Riewe, bmp Holding AG, Investor Relations, Tel.: 030-20305567, e- mail: criewe@bmp.com, Fax: 030-20305555

