DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Increase of operating results guidance for fiscal year 2016 after strong development in fourth quarter (english)

As a result of the supremely positive business development in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Management Board of bet-at-home.com AG increases the current profit guidance for the 2016 financial year.

The preliminary figures for the 2016 financial year indicate that the primary EBITDA expectations of EUR 30.0 million within the bet-at-home.com AG group were exceeded. Subject to the ongoing audit, EBITDA in the financial year 2016 will be approximately at a level of EUR 33 million.

In contrast to the primary guidance on gross gaming revenue (GGR) of EUR 134.0 million in the 2016 financial year, GGR will be approximately at EUR 138 million.

The group's business figures for the 2016 financial year will be published on March 6, 2017 as part of the quarterly report at 10:00 am CET on www.bet-at-home.ag.

About bet-at-home.com: The bet-at-home.com AG group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With more than 4.5 million registered customers throughout the world, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful gambling providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 294 employees as at 30 September 2016. The group holds various licences via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licences allow the company to organise and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.

