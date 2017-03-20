DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: Outlook Q1 and FY 2017 - Dr. Jens Körner appointed as new CEO and sole member of Management Board (english)

ad pepper media International N.



V.: Outlook Q1 and FY 2017 - Dr. Jens Körner appointed as new CEO and sole member of Management Board

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Forecast ad pepper media International N.V.: Outlook Q1 and FY 2017 - Dr. Jens Körner appointed as new CEO and sole member of Management Board

20-March-2017 / 08:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ad pepper media International N.V.: Outlook Q1 and FY 2017 - Dr. Jens Körner appointed as new CEO and sole member of Management Board

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, March 20, 2017 - Based on final figures, ad pepper media International N.V. generated record sales of EUR 61,164k (2015: EUR 56,009k) and EBITDA of EUR 1,748k in the past financial year (2015: EUR 539k). The figures are consistent with the preliminary results already communicated on January 30, 2017.

The first quarter of the current financial year, however, has witnessed slightly weaker growth compared with the previous year's figures. At Webgains, the largest segment, in particular, the first quarter of 2017 has seen a continuation of the slowdown in growth already apparent in the second half of the past financial year. Although the ongoing weakness in the British pound to the euro still represents a significant challenge for us, even net of currency effects we expect this segment to post a slightly weaker operating business performance in the current business year. The ad pepper media and ad agents segments, on the other hand, are expected to maintain their strong financial performance in 2017 as well.

We therefore anticipate that the group generates first-quarter sales of around EUR 16.0m (Q1 2016: EUR 14.4m) with a gross profit of around EUR 4.0m (Q1 2016: EUR 3.8m) and negative EBITDA of around EUR -0.3m (Q1 2016: EUR 0.5m). For the financial year as a whole, we expect the group to generate sales of at least EUR 65.0m and EBITDA between EUR 1.0m and EUR 1.5m.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board of ad pepper media International N.V. today appointed Jens Körner as CEO and sole member of the company's Management Board. A member of the Management Board (CFO) since November 2006, he accompanied the group's turnaround and was a key player in making a success of this. He will succeed Ulrike Handel with immediate effect. The Management Board will thus reduce from two members previously to one member.

"We are delighted to see Dr. Jens Körner in the position of CEO", comments Michael Oschmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the ad pepper media group. "His all-round expertise, long track record at the company, and in-depth understanding of the operating business will ensure that the transformation process already initiated at the ad pepper media group is continued in an economically viable manner".

Contact:

Dr. Jens Körner (CEO) ad pepper media International N.V. +49 (0) 911 929057-0 ir@adpepper.com www.adpeppergroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

20-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ad pepper media International N.V. Prins Bernhardplein 200 1101 CB Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +49 911 9290570 Fax: +49 911 929057-157 E-mail: ir@adpepper.com Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com ISIN: NL0000238145 WKN: 940883 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

555453 20-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

MMMM