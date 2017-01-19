DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



19.01.17 16:19
dpa-AFX


V.: CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group


DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel ad pepper media International N.V.: CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group


19-Jan-2017 / 16:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


19 January 2017 - CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group


Today, Dr. Ulrike Handel has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that she prematurely terminates her management board service agreement as of 30 April 2017 in accordance with the contractual stipulations and resigns from the Management Board as of that date.


As Chairwoman / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ad pepper media International N.V., she has led the Group since March 2013. After the successful transformation of ad pepper Group, she will now dedicate herself to another professional challenge.


The Chairman of the Supervisory Board would like to take the opportunity to thank Ulrike Handel already at this point for the excellent cooperation. The Supervisory Board will immediately deal with the matter of succession and render information in this respect as soon as possible.


For further information: Dr. Jens Körner (CFO) ad pepper media International N.V. Phone: +49 (0) 911 929057-0 Fax: +49 (0) 911 929057-157 Email: ir@adpepper.com


19-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: ad pepper media International N.V. Prins Bernhardplein 200 1101 CB Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +49 911 9290570 Fax: +49 911 929057-157 E-mail: nschmidt@adpepper.com Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com ISIN: NL0000238145 WKN: 940883 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


537857 19-Jan-2017 CET/CEST



