DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group (english)

19 January 2017

19 January 2017 - CEO Dr. Ulrike Handel leaves the Management Board of ad pepper Group

Today, Dr. Ulrike Handel has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that she prematurely terminates her management board service agreement as of 30 April 2017 in accordance with the contractual stipulations and resigns from the Management Board as of that date.

As Chairwoman / Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ad pepper media International N.V., she has led the Group since March 2013. After the successful transformation of ad pepper Group, she will now dedicate herself to another professional challenge.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board would like to take the opportunity to thank Ulrike Handel already at this point for the excellent cooperation. The Supervisory Board will immediately deal with the matter of succession and render information in this respect as soon as possible.

