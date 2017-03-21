Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties (english)




21.03.17 15:13
dpa-AFX


aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties


^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Final Results aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties


21-March-2017 / 14:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that in course of drawing up the annual financial statements for 2016 the Management Board decided as a precautionary measure to revoke an initial sale with a distribution partner invoiced in the financial year. The reason is a delayed payment of the contractual due purchase price. Rescission of the initial business results in a reduction in sales in the financial year 2016 by KEUR 757. In the continued operation in financial year 2016 sales are at EUR 10.5 million and EBITDA at EUR -7.9 million and thereby slightly below the current guidance.



Contact: aap Implantate AG; Fabian Franke; Investor Relations; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin Tel.: ++49/30/750 19 - 134; Fax.: ++49/30/750 19 - 290; f.franke@aap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 01 90 Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 01 91 11 E-mail: info@aap.de Internet: www.aap.de ISIN: DE0005066609 WKN: 506660 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


556373 21-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,199 € 1,203 € -0,004 € -0,33% 21.03./15:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005066609 506660 1,75 € 1,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,198 € -0,17%  15:14
Düsseldorf 1,187 € +0,59%  08:08
Hamburg 1,187 € +0,59%  08:09
Berlin 1,157 € +0,43%  08:00
München 1,219 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 1,19 € -0,08%  13:30
Xetra 1,199 € -0,33%  15:25
Frankfurt 1,172 € -2,33%  15:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
401 aap Implantate - da tut sich w. 15:00
1 Implants is big business, isn't i. 16.02.15
  WKN: 506660 scheint zu erwa. 04.01.12
33 aap Implantate AG 11.11.11
72 aap Implantate AG +28,5 % 22.10.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...