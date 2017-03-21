DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties (english)
^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Final Results aap Implantate AG: Sales by KEUR 514 and EBITDA by KEUR 450 slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties
21-March-2017 / 14:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.
to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces that in course of drawing up the annual financial statements for 2016 the Management Board decided as a precautionary measure to revoke an initial sale with a distribution partner invoiced in the financial year. The reason is a delayed payment of the contractual due purchase price. Rescission of the initial business results in a reduction in sales in the financial year 2016 by KEUR 757. In the continued operation in financial year 2016 sales are at EUR 10.5 million and EBITDA at EUR -7.9 million and thereby slightly below the current guidance.
Contact: aap Implantate AG; Fabian Franke; Investor Relations; Lorenzweg 5; D-12099 Berlin Tel.: ++49/30/750 19 - 134; Fax.: ++49/30/750 19 - 290; f.franke@aap.de
Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 01 90 Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 01 91 11 E-mail: info@aap.de Internet: www.aap.de ISIN: DE0005066609 WKN: 506660 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,199 €
|1,203 €
|-0,004 €
|-0,33%
|21.03./15:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005066609
|506660
|1,75 €
|1,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,198 €
|-0,17%
|15:14
|Düsseldorf
|1,187 €
|+0,59%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|1,187 €
|+0,59%
|08:09
|Berlin
|1,157 €
|+0,43%
|08:00
|München
|1,219 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|1,19 €
|-0,08%
|13:30
|Xetra
|1,199 €
|-0,33%
|15:25
|Frankfurt
|1,172 €
|-2,33%
|15:44
