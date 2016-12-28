DGAP-Adhoc: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Significant extraordinary profit in 2016 (english)

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Significant extraordinary profit in 2016

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Significant extraordinary profit in 2016

Frankfurt, December 28, 2016 - Following the sale of its subsidiary Chung Hua to the Capital Yield Group Limited in October 2016, ZhongDe Waste Technology AG ("ZhongDe") today has transferred the equity to the purchaser. According to the agreement the equity transfer was carried out after receiving the payment of 810 million Renminbi (around 111 million Euros) on the accounts of ZhongDe China Environmental Protection Co. Ltd., an operating subsidiary of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG.

As a result, already the financial results 2016 of ZhongDe Waste Technology AG will include a significant positive effect from the sale of Chung Hua for a total purchase price of around 120 million Euros.

ZhongDe will proceed with the construction of its current EPC projects Dingzhou and Wuhai. Also in the future ZhongDe plans to continue to build EPC projects within the engery-from-waste industry. Furthermore, the company will explore new short-term and long-term business development opportunities.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About ZhongDe Group

ZhongDe Group designs, invests, constructs, finances and operates energy- from-waste plants generating electricity from the incineration of solid municipal and industrial waste. ZhongDe realizes either EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) or BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) projects, focusing on large-scale plants with waste disposal capacities of around 1,000 tons per day. Since 1996, ZhongDe Group has installed approximately 200 waste incinerators in 13 provinces throughout China. ZhongDe is one of the leading players in the project development and operation of energy-from-waste plants in China.

Contact

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG

Messeturm 25th floor Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 49 60308 Frankfurt Tel.: +49 (0) 69 50956 5655 Fax: +49 (0) 69 50956 5520 Email: david@zhongdetech.com

