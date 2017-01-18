DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG with EUR 0.5 million inflow from loan-based financing (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":

Berlin, 18 January 2017

YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) announces the impending conclusion of loan-based financing in the amount of EUR 0.5 million.

Following the conclusion of the debt capital financing which is scheduled for the coming days, the company will receive EUR 0.5 million this March. Standard market terms and a medium-term maturity are to be agreed upon for the loan. With the implementation of this measure, the company is vested with sufficient liquidity, so that further capital measures are not intended in the short to medium term.

Disclosing person: Dirk Kraus, Management Board

