DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG with EUR 0.5 million inflow from loan-based financing (english)




18.01.17 14:37
dpa-AFX


YOC AG with EUR 0.5 million inflow from loan-based financing


DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Financing YOC AG with EUR 0.5 million inflow from loan-based financing


18-Jan-2017 / 14:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



YOC AG with EUR 0.5 million inflow from loan-based financing



Berlin, 18 January 2017


YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) announces the impending conclusion of loan-based financing in the amount of EUR 0.5 million.


Following the conclusion of the debt capital financing which is scheduled for the coming days, the company will receive EUR 0.5 million this March. Standard market terms and a medium-term maturity are to be agreed upon for the loan. With the implementation of this measure, the company is vested with sufficient liquidity, so that further capital measures are not intended in the short to medium term.


Disclosing person: Dirk Kraus, Management Board



Contact:


YOC AG Martina Serwene Investor Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Deutschland


Tel.: +49-30-726162-322 Fax: +49-30-726162-222 ir@yoc.com


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: martina.serwene@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


537399 18-Jan-2017 CET/CEST



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,973 € 3,866 € 0,107 € +2,77% 18.01./15:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005932735 593273 4,75 € 1,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,812 € -1,19%  12:06
Xetra 3,973 € +2,77%  14:23
Stuttgart 3,826 € +1,00%  13:30
Düsseldorf 3,767 € +0,70%  09:15
München 3,885 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 3,839 € -1,18%  14:30
Berlin 3,71 € -3,64%  08:00
  = Realtime
