DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC outperforms revenue and profit forecast for Q4 / 2016 (english)

Berlin, 14 February 2017

YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) substantially surpasses the revenue forecast made in November 2016 for the fourth quarter of 2016. According to preliminary calculations, the revenue is estimated to reach EUR 3.95 million (Q4/2015: EUR 3.2 million). The company is thus facing around 23 % revenue growth, which is above the expected growth range of 15 to 20 %.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA*) in the fourth quarter of 2016 are estimated to amount to EUR +0.15 million to +0.2 million (Q4/2015: EUR -0.1 million). YOC thus achieved positive quarterly operating results for the first time since 2011.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG's annual financial report 2016 with the final financial figures is scheduled to be published on 28 April 2017.

Disclosing person: Dirk Kraus, Management Board

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the interim financial report of YOC AG for the third quarter 2016 (available at https://group.yoc.com/en/ investor-relations/financial-publications/).

