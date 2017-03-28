DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC announces around 35 % revenue increase for Q1 / 2017 (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.03.17
dpa-AFX


YOC AG: YOC announces around 35 % revenue increase for Q1 / 2017


28-March-2017 / 10:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


YOC announces around 35 % revenue increase for Q1 / 2017


Berlin, 28 March 2017


YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005932735) significantly exceeds its own expectations for revenue in the first quarter.


According to preliminary calculations, the revenue on group level will presumably come to EUR 3.10 million in the first quarter 2017 (Q1/2016: EUR 2.27 million). This is an expected growth of around 35 % year-on-year.


Responsible for the strengthened revenue growth is the positive development of automated sales via interacting trading systems in real-time (programmatic sales) in all YOC locations.


The revenue figures stated herein are still provisional. The financial report of YOC AG for the first quarter 2017 with the final financial figures will be published as scheduled on 30 May 2017.


Disclosing person: Dirk Kraus, Management Board


Contact: YOC AG Martina Serwene Investor Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany


Tel.: +49-30-726162-322 Fax: +49-30-726162-222 ir@yoc.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: martina.serwene@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


558789 28-March-2017 CET/CEST


°



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,60 € 4,30 € 0,30 € +6,98% 28.03./11:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005932735 593273 4,75 € 2,44 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,45 € +1,41%  10:56
Stuttgart 4,59 € +8,95%  11:15
Xetra 4,60 € +6,98%  11:17
Frankfurt 4,45 € +3,61%  10:56
München 4,295 € 0,00%  08:02
Düsseldorf 4,167 € -0,45%  08:07
Berlin 4,117 € -0,46%  08:00
  = Realtime
