DGAP-Adhoc: XING AG: XING AG Executive Board proposes an increased regular dividend and payment of a special dividend (english)

Hamburg, 23 February 2017 - On the basis of the company's preliminary unaudited figures for the 2016 fiscal year the Executive Board of Hamburg-based XING AG (ISIN DE000XNG8888) today resolved to put forward a proposal to the Supervisory Board to increase the regular dividend by 33 percent from EUR 1.03 per share to EUR 1.37 per share. The Executive Board also resolved to propose to the supervisory board an additional special dividend distribution of EUR 1.60 per share. XING's liquid assets of EUR 83.0 million as of the end of 2016 and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a special dividend without compromising its continued growth strategy.

After approval of the audited consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to the Annual General Meeting for resolution. Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board at its plenary meeting to be held on 21 March 2017, and the respective shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 May 2017, the total dividend payment will amount to around EUR 16.7 million.

