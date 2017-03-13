DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG to purchase Citigroup's customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":

Wirecard AG to purchase Citigroup's customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific

Aschheim (Munich), 13 March 2017. Today Wirecard AG signed an agreement with Citigroup subsidiaries CITIBANK, N.A. and CITIBANK OVERSEAS INVESTMENT CORPORATION to purchase the customer portfolio of Citi's merchant acquiring business in 11 markets in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The asset deal includes the entire customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Australia and New Zealand.

The portfolio comprises a long-standing and reputable client base of more than 20,000 merchants, e.g. in Airlines/ travel, financial services, luxury goods, retail as well as technology and telecommunications.

Closing will occur in stages by June 2018. The projected EBITDA-contribution of the acquired portfolio in 2019, its first year of being fully consolidated in Wirecard group is more than EUR 20 million. Further financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

