DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2016 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wirecard":

Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2016

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Preliminary Results Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2016

30-Jan-2017 / 07:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard AG reported a positive business development in fiscal 2016.

According to preliminary figures, consolidated revenues in the fiscal year 2016 increased by approximately 33 percent to EUR mn 1,028.3 (2015: EUR mn 771.3). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew about 35 percent to EUR mn 307.4 (2015: EUR mn 227.3).

In the fourth quarter, preliminary consolidated revenues increased by approximately 34 percent from EUR mn 230.4 in the previous year quarter to reach EUR mn 308.9. EBITDA grew about 35 percent to EUR mn 93.4 (Q4/2015: EUR mn 69.0).

Wirecard AG's Management Board confirmed his forecast of 16 November 2016 to reach an EBITDA in a bandwidth of between EUR 382 million to EUR 400 million in the fiscal year 2017.

All results are preliminary. The annual financial statements 2016 will be published on April 6, 2017.

Contact: Iris Stöckl VP Corp.Com./IR Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424 e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com http://www.wirecard.com ISIN DE0007472060 Reuters: WDI.GDE Bloomberg: WDI GY

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Wirecard AG Einsteinring 35 85609 Aschheim b. München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400 Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500 E-mail: ir@wirecard.com Internet: www.wirecard.com ISIN: DE0007472060 WKN: 747206 Indices: TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

539801 30-Jan-2017 CET/CEST

MMMM