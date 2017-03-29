DGAP-Adhoc: Westag & Getalit AG: Sales and earnings growth in 2016; Management Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of an increased dividend of EUR 1.00 per preference share and of EUR 0.94 per ordinary share (english)

Westag & Getalit AG: Sales and earnings growth in 2016; Management Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of an increased dividend of EUR 1.00 per preference share and of EUR 0.94 per ordinary share

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westag & Getalit AG / Key word(s): Final Results/Dividend Westag & Getalit AG: Sales and earnings growth in 2016; Management Board and Supervisory Board propose payment of an increased dividend of EUR 1.00 per preference share and of EUR 0.94 per ordinary share

29-March-2017 / 14:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the fiscal year 2016, Westag & Getalit AG increased its consolidated sales revenues by 2.8% to EUR 233.0 million (previous year: EUR 226.7 million). While domestic sales revenues rose by 1.8% to EUR 182.8 million (previous year: EUR 179.6 million), export sales picked up by a disproportionate 6.6% to EUR 50.2 million (previous year: EUR 47.1 million). The export share consequently improved from 20.8% to 21.5%.

Consolidated earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 10.5 million in 2016 and were hence clearly up on the previous year's EUR 8.6 million, with both operating divisions generating higher earnings. This positive earnings trend was essentially achieved thanks to the increase in sales revenues and the improved cost structures. Where the increase in sales revenues is concerned, Westag & Getalit AG benefited not only from the good economic environment but above all from the optimisation of its distribution structures initiated in the previous year and the selective investments in foreign markets. Consolidated net profit developed in line with earnings before taxes and reached EUR 7.6 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 1.44 per preference share (previous year: EUR 1.20) and to EUR 1.38 per ordinary share (previous year: EUR 1.14).

The consolidated und separate financial statements for the fiscal year 2016 were approved and the preliminary figures already published confirmed at today's meeting of the Supervisory Board. Because of the positive earnings trend, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per preference share and of EUR 0.94 per ordinary share for the fiscal year 2016 at the Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2017. This would result in an above-average yield of close to 5% in terms of the 2016 closing prices.

Outlook In view of the above-mentioned forecasts for the German construction industry, which has the biggest influence on our Doors/Frames Division, the Management Board generally expects a positive market environment for 2017. The positive revenue projections are additionally based on the ongoing expansion of our distribution activities in the Surfaces/Elements Division. The performance of the increasingly important export markets will again be influenced by the prevailing uncertainties in 2017. In the coming months, the ECB's low-interest policy and the implications of Brexit will primarily influence the economies in our European neighbouring countries. Against this background, it is difficult to issue a precise forecast for our business performance abroad. All in all, management is, however, optimistic to be able to further increase the export activities assuming a benign economic environment.

The past year was essentially influenced by the good economic environment and the improved cost structures. Based on the assumption that the economic environment remains favourable, the Management Board's objective is to achieve a slight increase in sales revenues in both operating divisions in the full fiscal year in spite of the subdued start into 2017. Depending on the development of the main expense items, the company expects earnings to reach the previous year's level in the fiscal year 2017.

The above release and further information on Westag & Getalit are available on the Internet at www.westag-getalit.com.

Contact: Thomas Sudhoff PR and Financial Communication Tel.: +49 5242 / 17-5176 E-Mail: ir@westag-getalit.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

29-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Westag & Getalit AG Hellweg 15 33378 Rheda-Wiedenbrück Germany Phone: +49 (0)5242 17 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)5242 17 - 5603 E-mail: zentral@westag-getalit.de Internet: www.westag-getalit.de ISIN: DE0007775207, DE0007775231 WKN: 777520, 777523 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

559641 29-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

MMMM