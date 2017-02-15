DGAP-Adhoc: Westag & Getalit AG: Group sales revenues climb to EUR 233.0 million in 2016 Consolidated net profit grows on increased revenues and improved cost structures (english)

Westag & Getalit AG: Group sales revenues climb to EUR 233.0 million in 2016 Consolidated net profit grows on increased revenues and improved cost structures

Rheda-Wiedenbrück, February 15, 2017

Westag & Getalit AG generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR 233.0 million in the fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 226.7 million). This 2.8% increase shows that the positive sales trend continued in spite of moderate autumn sales. While domestic sales revenues picked up by 1.8% to EUR 182.8 million (previous year: EUR 179.6 million), export sales increased by a disproportionate 6.6% to EUR 50.2 million (previous year: EUR 47.1 million).

Consolidated earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 10.5 million in the past fiscal year (previous year: EUR 8.6 million), as the company benefited from a positive sales trend and an improved cost structure in a good economic environment. Consolidated net profit moved in sync with earnings before taxes and reached EUR 7.6 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million).

At 1,308 people, the headcount remained almost unchanged from the prior year reporting date (1,304 people).

Following the foundation of a Russian distribution company in October 2016, Westag & Getalit AG has prepared its first consolidated financial statements and adjusted the prior year figures accordingly. Sales revenues and other operating income were recognised in accordance with the new provisions of the Bilanzrichtlinie-Umsetzungsgesetz (BilRUG - German Accounting Directive Implementation Act) already in the course of the year. To ensure comparability, the prior year figures were adjusted accordingly.

All above figures are provisional and are subject to the ongoing audit of the financial statements. The final figures as well as a profit appropriation proposal will be communicated following the adoption of the financial statements.

The above press release and further information on Westag & Getalit are available on the Internet at www.westag-getalit.de.

Contact: Thomas Sudhoff PR and Financial Communication Tel.: +49 5242 / 17-5176 E-Mail: ir@westag-getalit.de

Westag & Getalit AG
Hellweg 15
33378 Rheda-Wiedenbrück
Germany

