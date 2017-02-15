Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Westag & Getalit AG: Group sales revenues climb to EUR 233.0 million in 2016 Consolidated net profit grows on increased revenues and improved cost structures (english)




15.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX


Westag & Getalit AG: Group sales revenues climb to EUR 233.0 million in 2016 Consolidated net profit grows on increased revenues and improved cost structures


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Westag & Getalit AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Westag & Getalit AG: Group sales revenues climb to EUR 233.0 million in 2016 Consolidated net profit grows on increased revenues and improved cost structures


15-Feb-2017 / 12:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Rheda-Wiedenbrück, February 15, 2017


Westag & Getalit AG generated consolidated sales revenues of EUR 233.0 million in the fiscal year 2016 (previous year: EUR 226.7 million). This 2.8% increase shows that the positive sales trend continued in spite of moderate autumn sales. While domestic sales revenues picked up by 1.8% to EUR 182.8 million (previous year: EUR 179.6 million), export sales increased by a disproportionate 6.6% to EUR 50.2 million (previous year: EUR 47.1 million).


Consolidated earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 10.5 million in the past fiscal year (previous year: EUR 8.6 million), as the company benefited from a positive sales trend and an improved cost structure in a good economic environment. Consolidated net profit moved in sync with earnings before taxes and reached EUR 7.6 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million).


At 1,308 people, the headcount remained almost unchanged from the prior year reporting date (1,304 people).


Following the foundation of a Russian distribution company in October 2016, Westag & Getalit AG has prepared its first consolidated financial statements and adjusted the prior year figures accordingly. Sales revenues and other operating income were recognised in accordance with the new provisions of the Bilanzrichtlinie-Umsetzungsgesetz (BilRUG - German Accounting Directive Implementation Act) already in the course of the year. To ensure comparability, the prior year figures were adjusted accordingly.


All above figures are provisional and are subject to the ongoing audit of the financial statements. The final figures as well as a profit appropriation proposal will be communicated following the adoption of the financial statements.


The above press release and further information on Westag & Getalit are available on the Internet at www.westag-getalit.de.


Contact: Thomas Sudhoff PR and Financial Communication Tel.: +49 5242 / 17-5176 E-Mail: ir@westag-getalit.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Westag & Getalit AG Hellweg 15 33378 Rheda-Wiedenbrück Germany Phone: +49 (0)5242 17 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)5242 17 - 5603 E-mail: zentral@westag-getalit.de Internet: www.westag-getalit.de ISIN: DE0007775207, DE0007775231 WKN: 777520, 777523 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


544695 15-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,10 € 22,60 € -0,50 € -2,21% 15.02./13:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007775231 777523 23,45 € 16,70 €
Werte im Artikel
22,10 minus
-2,21%
21,40 minus
-3,36%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,021 € -2,83%  13:45
Düsseldorf 22,56 € +0,22%  09:38
Hamburg 22,395 € +0,02%  08:09
Stuttgart 22,56 € +0,02%  09:15
Berlin 22,33 € -0,47%  08:05
Frankfurt 22,12 € -1,19%  13:47
Xetra 22,10 € -2,21%  13:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Westag + Getalit 13:36
36 Welche Aktie hat die beste Di. 04.09.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...