DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share (english)




22.02.17 14:38
dpa-AFX


WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share


DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share


22-Feb-2017 / 14:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR


WashTec AG: WashTec plans dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share


The Management Board of WashTec AG plans - in coordination with the supervisory board - to recommend to the annual shareholder meeting a dividend of EUR 2.10 per ordinary share. The supervisory board meeting approving the annual accounts will take place March 15, 2017.


With this significant dividend increase (prior year dividend EUR 1.70) shareholders shall participate in WashTec's successful business development. With a net result of EUR 30.6m (prior year EUR 24.6m) and earnings per share of EUR 2.29 (prior year EUR 1.78) 2016 has been once again a year with the highest revenues and net result for WashTec so far.



Contact: WashTec AG Corporate Communications Karoline Kalb Argonstrasse 7 86153 Augsburg


Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1134 Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: WashTec AG Argonstraße 7 86153 Augsburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0 Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135 E-mail: washtec@washtec.de Internet: www.washtec.de ISIN: DE0007507501 WKN: 750750 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


546693 22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
58,75 € 58,63 € 0,12 € +0,20% 22.02./16:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007507501 750750 59,36 € 28,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,749 € +0,63%  16:14
Xetra 58,75 € +0,20%  16:05
Berlin 58,73 € +0,17%  15:59
Frankfurt 58,59 € +0,15%  13:45
München 58,60 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 58,41 € -0,07%  08:09
Hannover 58,42 € -0,07%  08:10
Hamburg 58,27 € -0,33%  13:07
Stuttgart 58,44 € -0,66%  13:30
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...