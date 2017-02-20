DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE sounding out market interest in a real estate company held by the Group (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wacker Neuson":

Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE sounding out market interest in a real estate company held by the Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE sounding out market interest in a real estate company held by the Group

20-Feb-2017 / 18:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE, Munich, has today decided to sound out market interest among potential investors in a real estate company held by the Group. This real estate company has an option on a Group-owned industrial property in Munich which is approximately 27,000 m2 in size and will probably no longer be required as of the first quarter of 2018 due to the construction of a new R&D center for light equipment in Reichertshofen.

In light of the current positive dynamics in the Munich market for real estate, Wacker Neuson SE is confident that a transaction in this context could generate one-off earnings for the Wacker Neuson Group in the mid double-digit million euro range by the end of fiscal 2017.

Additional information on Wacker Neuson SE shares: ISIN: DE000WACK012 WKN: WACK01 Admission: Regulated market / Prime Standard; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Company headquarters: Germany

Your contact partner: Wacker Neuson SE Katrin Yvonne Neuffer Head of Corporate Communication / Investor Relations Preussenstrasse 41 80809 Munich, Germany Phone: +49-(0)89-35402-173 katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com www.wackerneusongroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

20-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Wacker Neuson SE Preußenstr. 41 80809 München Germany Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0 Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390 E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com ISIN: DE000WACK012 WKN: WACK01 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

545973 20-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

MMMM