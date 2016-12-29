DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in WESTGRUND AG by ADLER Real Estate AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Westgrund":

29-Dec-2016

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Squeeze Out WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in WESTGRUND AG by ADLER Real Estate AG

Ad-hoc announcement according to Art. 17 of EU - Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

WESTGRUND AG, Berlin, (ISIN: DE000A0HN4T3) announces that ADLER Real Estate AG, Berlin has today informed WESTGRUND AG that it will send a formal request to WESTGRUND AG according to § 327a, para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act that the shareholders' meeting of WESTGRUND AG decides on the transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders to ADLER Real Estate AG as the majority shareholder in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement (squeeze out).

In this context, ADLER Real Estate AG has also informed and proofed to WESTGRUND AG that it has signed today a contract to acquire further shares in WESTGRUND AG to exceed the shareholdings in WESTGRUND AG to more than 95 percent whereby ADLER Real Estate AG becomes the majority shareholder (Hauptaktionär) in WESTGRUND AG in the sense of § 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act.

Berlin, December 29, 2016 The Management Board

