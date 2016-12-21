Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse (english)




21.12.16 17:16
dpa-AFX


Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse


21-Dec-2016 / 17:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Vossloh AG today signed a contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit, which is presented as discontinued operations, to Knorr- Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG in Munich. In return, Vossloh AG receives a cash selling price of EUR72.5 million. This includes a variable component of EUR25 million which is subject to future adjustment insofar as a project does not develop according to Vossloh's current expectations. In addition, the buyer has committed to replace all guarantees and sureties that Vossloh had assumed for the Electrical Systems business unit. The economic transfer to Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge will take effect retroactively on July 1, 2016. Vossloh expects a net cash inflow in the middle double-digit million range when the transaction is completed. The Supervisory Board of Vossloh AG has already approved the transaction. The sale is still subject to merger control clearances. Completion of the transaction is expected for the first quarter 2017.


21-Dec-2016 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com Internet: www.vossloh.com ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange




Antw. Thema Zeit
313 Vossloh,mit Volldampf wieder n. 05.12.16
240 Charttechnik vs.Fundamentalanal. 27.06.14
143 Euro am Sonntag, wieder für j. 14.11.12
120 Ein Tag für Peddy1978,WILLK. 19.01.12
105 Value-Wert: Vossloh 05.05.10
