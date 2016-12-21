DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vossloh":

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit to Knorr-Bremse

Vossloh AG today signed a contract for the sale of the Electrical Systems business unit, which is presented as discontinued operations, to Knorr- Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG in Munich. In return, Vossloh AG receives a cash selling price of EUR72.5 million. This includes a variable component of EUR25 million which is subject to future adjustment insofar as a project does not develop according to Vossloh's current expectations. In addition, the buyer has committed to replace all guarantees and sureties that Vossloh had assumed for the Electrical Systems business unit. The economic transfer to Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge will take effect retroactively on July 1, 2016. Vossloh expects a net cash inflow in the middle double-digit million range when the transaction is completed. The Supervisory Board of Vossloh AG has already approved the transaction. The sale is still subject to merger control clearances. Completion of the transaction is expected for the first quarter 2017.

