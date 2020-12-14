DGAP-Adhoc: Der Verwaltungsrat der grössten Tochtergesellschaft von ODH in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt, hat den Verkauf der Beteiligung an 'New City Housing & Development', vormals 'Orascom Housing Communities',für einen Betrag von CHF 7.3 Million
14.12.20 07:00
dpa-AFX
Der Verwaltungsrat der grössten Tochtergesellschaft von ODH in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt, hat den Verkauf der Beteiligung an 'New City Housing & Development', vormals 'Orascom Housing Communities',für einen Betrag von CHF 7.3 Millionen genehmigt
^
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):
Sonstiges/Sonstiges
Der Verwaltungsrat der grössten Tochtergesellschaft von ODH in Ägypten,
Orascom Development Egypt, hat den Verkauf der Beteiligung an 'New City
Housing & Development', vormals 'Orascom Housing Communities',für einen
Betrag von CHF 7.3 Millionen genehmigt
14.12.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.
53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pressemitteilung
Der Verwaltungsrat der grössten Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development
Holding AG in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), hat den Verkauf der
Beteiligung an "New City Housing & Development", vormals "Orascom Housing
Communities", für einen Betrag von CHF 7.3 Millionen genehmigt.
Altdorf, 14. Dezember 2020 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt,
dass der Verwaltungsrat seiner grössten Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), am 13. Dezember 2020 den Verkauf seiner
35.25%igen Beteiligung an "New City Housing & Development", vormals Orascom
Housing Communities (OHC), eine Tochtergesellschaft von Orascom Development
Egypt, für einen Betrag von CHF 7.3 Millionen genehmigt hat.
Die Veräusserung dieses nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörenden Vermögenswertes
steht im Einklang mit der Strategie, das Portfolio zu optimieren.
Gleichzeitig ermöglicht dieser Verkauf, die Anstrengungen in den
Kerngeschäftsbereichen weiter zu priorisieren und zu verstärken.
New City Housing & Development, früher bekannt als Orascom Housing
Communities (OHC), ist das erste ägyptische Unternehmen, das sich auf die
Entwicklung von hochwertigen, erschwinglichen Wohneinheiten innerhalb von
nachhaltigen und integrierten Townships in Ägypten konzentriert. New City
Housing & Development besitzt zwei Projekte. Das erste Projekt wurde 2007
gestartet, befindet sich in 6th of October, 20 km westlich von Kairo,
erstreckt sich auf rund 2.6 Millionen Quadratmeter Land und beherbergt
mittlerweile mehr als 40'000 Bewohner. Die integrierte Gemeinschaft weist
umfassende Gemeinschaftseinrichtung wie Schulen, Kliniken, Gotteshäuser,
Sporteinrichtungen und viele weitere Annehmlichkeiten auf. Das zweite
Projekt erstreckt sich über 0.8 Millionen Quadratmeter Land im Gouvernement
Qena, Oberägypten, und bietet hochwertige, erschwingliche Wohneinheiten.
Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH):
Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten
Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,
Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch
unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio
von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten,
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und
Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in
Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in
den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman,
Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
Kontack für Investoren:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com
Kontakt for Medien:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to
our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or
jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation
of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any
such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news
release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,
statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans
or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions,
pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and
can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom
Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past
results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive
factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial
markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and
(vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may
have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations
and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom
Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information,
future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted
that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note
that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year
results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154800
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1154800 14.12.2020 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,58 €
|12,94 €
|0,64 €
|+4,95%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0038285679
|A0NJ37
|13,58 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21
|Immobilien - mal ganz anders: O.
|04.11.19