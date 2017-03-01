DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems AG admitted to quality segment 'Scale' of the German stock exchange (english)

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems AG admitted to quality segment 'Scale' of the German stock exchange

The Vectron Systems AG (ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7) has been admitted to the new quality segment "Scale" for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) of the German stock exchange on its start on 1 March 2017. Scale replaces the Entry Standard for shares and corporate bonds. The new segment, which is to facilitate the companies' access to investors and growth capital, is regulated considerably stricter than the Entry Standard, in which the Vectron Systems AG was listed so far.

