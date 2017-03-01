DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems AG admitted to quality segment 'Scale' of the German stock exchange (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.17 10:26
dpa-AFX


Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems AG admitted to quality segment 'Scale' of the German stock exchange


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval Vectron Systems AG: Vectron Systems AG admitted to quality segment 'Scale' of the German stock exchange


01-March-2017 / 10:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


The Vectron Systems AG (ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7) has been admitted to the new quality segment "Scale" for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) of the German stock exchange on its start on 1 March 2017. Scale replaces the Entry Standard for shares and corporate bonds. The new segment, which is to facilitate the companies' access to investors and growth capital, is regulated considerably stricter than the Entry Standard, in which the Vectron Systems AG was listed so far.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Vectron Systems AG Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster Germany Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0 Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564 E-mail: info@vectron.de Internet: www.vectron.de ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7 WKN: A0KEXC Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


549149 01-March-2017 CET/CEST



