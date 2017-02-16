DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Listing in Basic Board (english)

Varengold Bank AG: Listing in Basic Board

Hamburg, 16th February 2017 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board decided to list the shares of Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) in the stock exchange segment "Basic Board" at the Open Market, as the Deutsche Börse AG abolishes the Entry Standard as of 1st March 2017 and introduces a new stock exchange segment instead. As a result, Varengold Bank AG will not submit any application to list its shares in the new segment "Scale".

Company: Varengold Bank AG

