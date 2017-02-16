Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Adhoc: Varengold Bank AG: Listing in Basic Board (english)




16.02.17 14:59
dpa-AFX


Varengold Bank AG: Listing in Basic Board


DGAP-Ad-hoc: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous Varengold Bank AG: Listing in Basic Board


16-Feb-2017 / 14:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Hamburg, 16th February 2017 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board decided to list the shares of Varengold Bank AG (symbol: VG8) in the stock exchange segment "Basic Board" at the Open Market, as the Deutsche Börse AG abolishes the Entry Standard as of 1st March 2017 and introduces a new stock exchange segment instead. As a result, Varengold Bank AG will not submit any application to list its shares in the new segment "Scale".


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Varengold Bank AG Große Elbstraße 14 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 / 668649-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 / 668649-49 E-mail: info@varengold.de Internet: www.varengold.de ISIN: DE0005479307 WKN: 547930 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt




End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


545221 16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,00 € 6,00 € -   € 0,00% 16.02./15:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005479307 547930 13,75 € 3,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,799 € +1,03%  08:05
Berlin 5,802 € +1,03%  08:00
Xetra 6,00 € 0,00%  10:20
Stuttgart 5,925 € -1,33%  13:30
Düsseldorf 5,80 € -2,11%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
65 Varengold...300%..? 25.08.16
  100 Euro Startguthaben bei Va. 15.08.13
17 Varengold Wertpapierbank- We. 29.09.12
185 Varengold.......... Wertpapierha. 22.05.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...