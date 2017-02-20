DGAP-Adhoc: United Labels AG: Preliminary results for FY 2016 (english)

United Labels AG: Preliminary results for FY 2016

- Group revenue rises by 7% to EUR 32.4 million - Positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 0.4 million - Solid start to marketing of Diddl and Pummeleinhorn

Münster, 20/02/2017. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561, WKN: 548956) saw consolidated revenue increase by 7%, up from EUR 30.4 million to EUR 32.4 million, in the 2016 financial year. In particular, the company managed to strengthen its business in the area of specialty retailing in the core markets of Germany and Spain. Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at EUR 0.4 million, compared to EUR -0.1 million in the previous year. Having accounted for interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and write-downs, the preliminary Group loss for the period stood at EUR -1.8 million (prev. year: loss of EUR -4.2 million), which represents a significant improvement.

In the final quarter of the 2016 financial year, the company launched its marketing campaign for "Diddl", a product sold exclusively by specialist retailers. In January 2017, the range targeted at specialty retailers was extended to include merchandise featuring "Pummeleinhorn". As a result, over the last twelve weeks the company has been able to attract 450 new stores in Germany and Austria alone. These products are also to be marketed in other European countries over the course of 2017. The full annual financial statements, including the outlook for 2017 and further details, are to be published by the end of March/beginning of April as part of the annual report.

