DGAP-Adhoc: USU Software AG acquires unitB technology GmbH as a full-service agency for digital media and IT (english)

USU Software AG acquires unitB technology GmbH as a full-service agency for digital media and IT

Effective January 1, 2016, USU Software AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN DE000A0BVU28), Möglingen, ("USU"), has acquired all shares in unitB technology GmbH, Berlin, for the purpose of expanding USU's range of services in the area of individual solutions and portals. The Board of Management of USU and the owners of unitB technology signed agreements regarding the acquisition of shares today. The purchase price will be paid in cash and will contain a fixed and a variable share. It will ultimately total EUR 4.0 million to EUR 5.1 million depending on the future performance of unitB technology.

unitB technology is a full-service agency that specializes in digital media and IT. It offers IT and marketing services for corporate websites, product marketing and customer communications. As the new subsidiary of USU Software AG, unitB technology will perfectly complement the USU Group's existing portfolio of IT solutions and consulting services, particularly in the area of business solutions. unitB technology was established in 2002 and employs 35 people. The company generated sales of EUR3.6 million and an operating earnings margin of more than 10 percent in fiscal year 2015.

MMMM