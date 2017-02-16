DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG starts negotiations related to Investments or Sale of business area MANUFACTURING (english)

UET United Electronic Technology AG starts negotiations related to Investments or Sale of business area MANUFACTURING

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Offer/Investment UET United Electronic Technology AG starts negotiations related to Investments or Sale of business area MANUFACTURING

16-Feb-2017 / 12:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.



to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Evaluation and Negotiation related to received offers for Letron and NewTal

- Joint Ventures, Investment or Sale to focus on SYSTEMS Business

- Reduction of Liabilities

Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that is has received multiple offers from strategic partners for investments or takeovers related to parts or the complete Business Area MANUFACTURING specifically for Letron electronic and NewTal Elektronik + Systeme. UET has decided to evaluate those offers and start further negotiations immediately.

UET plans to take decisions and to sign first agreements within the next two weeks.

With the planned income from this transaction UET will reduce existing trade liabilities within the operating business and to secure the on-going development for the SYSTEMS and SERVICE business.

The business area MANUFACTURING today generates 17,0 mn EUR annual revenues and employs about 70 people.

Contact: UET United Electronic Technology AG Frankfurter Straße 80-82 D-65760 Eschborn

Sebastian Schubert Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0 E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG Frankfurter Straße 80-82 65760 Eschborn Germany Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550 Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559 E-mail: investor@uet-group.com Internet: www.uet-group.com ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6 WKN: A0LBKW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

545127 16-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

MMMM