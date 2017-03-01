DGAP-Adhoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG sells business area MANUFACTURING to CCS Group (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



UET United Electronic Technology AG sells business area MANUFACTURING to CCS Group


DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous UET United Electronic Technology AG sells business area MANUFACTURING to CCS Group


01-March-2017 / 08:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc.

to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


- Sale of substantial assets of Letron Electronic


- Letter of Intent for the acquisition of substantial assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme



UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces that it has entered into an agreement with the international CCS Group (www.ccsedms.com) to acquire substantial assets of Letron Electronic. Under the terms of the agreement the existing customer relationships and some of the existing employees are also taken over by the CCS Group.


In addition, UET Group and CCS Group have signed a Letter of Intent, in which the sale of essential assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme was agreed. The intended transaction involves all existing customer relationships being taken over by the CCS Group. It is planned to continue the production site in Neu-Ulm within the CCS Group. Final agreements will be finalised within the next 4 weeks.


The total value of both transactions amounts to around 4.0 mn EUR. The planned income is intended primarily to reduce existing trade liabilities and to ensure the on-going development of the SYSTEMS and SERVICE business.



Contact: UET United Electronic Technology AG Frankfurter Straße 80-82 D-65760 Eschborn


Sebastian Schubert Investor Relations Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0 E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com


01-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG Frankfurter Straße 80-82 65760 Eschborn Germany Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550 Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559 E-mail: investor@uet-group.com Internet: www.uet-group.com ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6 WKN: A0LBKW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt




Aktien des Tages
  


