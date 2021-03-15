DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt



Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt


Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt das Ergebnis ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt



15.03.2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN


WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.



Luzern, 15. März 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt heute bekannt, dass im


Rahmen ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots Bezugsrechte für 905'622'732 neue Aktien


ausgeübt wurden, was 87,9 % der im Bezugsrechtsangebot angebotenen


1'030'524'138 neuen Namenaktien entspricht.



Die von den bestehenden Aktionären nicht bezogenen 124'901'406 Aktien werden


im Rahmen eines öffentlichen Angebots in der Schweiz und von


Privatplatzierungen an qualifizierte Anleger ausserhalb der Schweiz und der


Vereinigten Staaten in Übereinstimmung mit den anwendbaren


Wertpapiergesetzen ("Internationales Angebot") angeboten.



Das Buch für das Internationale Angebot ist derzeit offen und wird


spätestens am 16. März 2021, 12:00 Uhr MEZ, geschlossen. Der Angebotspreis


im Bezugsrechtsangebot und im Internationalen Angebot wird nach dem Ende der


Bookbuilding-Periode festgelegt. Swiss Steel Holding AG und die Joint Global


Coordinators behalten sich das Recht vor, die Bookbuilding-Periode jederzeit


und ohne vorherige Ankündigung zu verlängern oder zu verkürzen.



Der Hauptaktionär der Swiss Steel Holding AG, die BigPoint Holding AG, hat


alle seine Bezugsrechte ausgeübt.



Die Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange, erster Handelstag und Lieferung der


neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 23. März 2021 erfolgen.



Für weitere Informationen:



Für Medienanfragen:


Dr. Andrea Geile, a.geile@swisssteelgroup.com, Tel +41 (0)41 581 4121



Für Analysten- / Investorenanfragen:


Daniel Geiger, d.geiger@swisssteelgroup.com, Tel +41 (0)41 581 4160





Medienmitteilung (PDF)



Über Swiss Steel Group



Die Swiss Steel Group ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller


Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei


Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den


führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten


Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit


nahezu 10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und


Distributionsgesellschaften in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten


gewährleistet das Unternehmen die globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner


Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und


Sales & Services. Sie profitieren von der technologischen Expertise des


Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant hohen Produktqualität sowie der


detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.



Disclaimer



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to


purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within


the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial


Services and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of


this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent


from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The


information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the


solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or


solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from


registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



A decision to invest in securities of Swiss Steel Holding AG should be based


exclusively on the offering prospectus and any supplements published by


Swiss Steel Holding AG (the "Company") for such purpose. Copies of the


prospectus and any supplement will be available free of charge in


Switzerland expected from 8 March 2021 for 12 months following the first


trading day at Credit Suisse AG, Zurich, Switzerland (email:


equity.prospectus@credit-suisse.com) or at UBS AG, Prospectus Library, P.O.


Box, 8098 Zurich, Switzerland (Telephone: +41 (0) 44 239 47 03 (answering


machine); Fax: +41 (0) 44 239 69 14; email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com).



This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of


America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United


States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan or any


other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does


not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any


securities into the United State or in such countries or in any other


jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the


document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or


otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications


with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities


referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.


Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of


any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America


absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the


Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the


United States of America.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only


being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the


United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article


19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)


Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles


49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations,


etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or


inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully


communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being


referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,


and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise


acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant per-sons. Any


person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document


or any of its contents.



Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant


to this communication in any EEA member state is only addressed to qualified


investors in that member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU)


2017/1127 and such other persons as this document may be addressed on legal


grounds, and no person that is not a relevant person or a qualified investor


may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


of Swiss Steel Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in


these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers


should not rely on forward-looking statements. Swiss Steel Holding AG


assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt


them to future events or developments.



Except as required by applicable law, Swiss Steel Holding AG has no


intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication


or any parts thereof (including any forward-looking statement) following the


date hereof.



None of the underwriters or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings,


affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees,


advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts


any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation,


warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy,


completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement


(or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any


other information relating to the group, its subsidiaries or associated


companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and


howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising


from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in


connection therewith. Accordingly, each of the underwriters and the other


foregoing persons disclaim, to the fullest extent permit-ted by applicable


law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that they


might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement and/or any


such statement.




Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Swiss Steel Holding AG


Landenbergstrasse 11


6005 Luzern


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 581 41 23


E-Mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com


Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com


ISIN: CH0005795668


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1175735





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


1175735 15.03.2021 CET/CEST



