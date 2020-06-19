DGAP-Adhoc: SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur und im Verwaltungsrat bekannt (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



19.06.20 06:58
SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur und im Verwaltungsrat bekannt



SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur und im Verwaltungsrat bekannt


19.06.2020 / 06:57 CET/CEST


SoftwareONE gibt Änderungen in der Aktionärsstruktur und im Verwaltungsrat


Stans, Schweiz, 19. Juni 2020 - SoftwareONE gab heute bekannt, dass


insgesamt 17'000'000 Aktien erfolgreich von KKR, Raiffeisen Informatik und


den Erben von Patrick Winter über ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren


verkauft und platziert wurden. Johannes Huth und Andreas Fleischmann treten


als Mitglieder des Board of Directors von SoftwareONE zurück.



SoftwareONE wurde darüber informiert, dass KKR 8'225'771 Aktien, Raiffeisen


Informatik 4'409'669 Aktien und die Erben von Patrick Winter 4'364'560


Aktien zu einem Preis von CHF 22.50 pro Aktie in dem am 18. Juni 2020


angekündigten beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahren verkauft haben. Nach


Abwicklung der Transaktion, deren Abschluss am 23. Juni 2020 erwartet wird,


werden die drei Parteien entsprechend 5,18%, 2,78% bzw. 2,75% an SoftwareONE


halten.



Infolge der Transaktion wird erwartet, dass sich der Freefloat von


SoftwareONE (exklusive Aktien unter Lock-up) auf über 55% erhöhen wird. Mit


rund 29% werden die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und


René Gilli zusammen weiterhin den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE halten.



Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat



Infolge der neuen Aktionärsstruktur werden Johannes Huth, einer der beiden


Vertreter von KKR im Verwaltungsrat von SoftwareONE, sowie Andreas


Fleischmann als Vertreter von Raiffeisen Informatik von ihren Aufgaben im


Verwaltungsrat zurücktreten.



Daniel von Stockar, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von SoftwareONE: «Im


Namen des Verwaltungsrates danke ich Johannes Huth für die langjährige


Partnerschaft und seine wertvollen Beiträge, die er in dieser Zeit für die


erfolgreiche Entwicklung von SoftwareONE geleistet hat. Ebenso danke ich


Andreas Fleischmann für sein Engagement nach der Akquisition von Comparex.


Beat Curti, René Gilli und ich werden uns auch weiterhin für SoftwareONE


einsetzen und bleiben dem Unternehmen als Gründungspartner und langfristige


Aktionäre verbunden.»




KONTAKT



Panthea Derks, Media Relations


Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.com



Anna Engvall, Investor Relations


Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com




ÜBER SOFTWAREONE



SoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von


End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit Kompetenzen entlang


der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette unterstützt SoftwareONE Unternehmen bei der


Konzeption und Umsetzung ihrer Technologiestrategie, beim Kauf der richtigen


Software- und Cloud-Lösungen zum richtigen Preis sowie bei der Verwaltung


und Optimierung ihres Software-Bestands. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind


über die eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden


datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 5'400


Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern


bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen


von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an


der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter


SoftwareONE.com.



SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans



